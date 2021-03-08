Despite the odds, the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) ethics bowl team won the 25th annual Association for Practical and Professional Ethics (APPE) bowl on Feb. 28.
Prior to this year, UC had never participated in the ethics bowl. It also had only three team members competing in the tournament. Both are disadvantages when compared to UC’s competitors, who had teams consisting of four to six students that had been to nationals for several consecutive years.
Nonetheless, UC won against 36 opposing teams from across the nation, such as Stanford University, The United States Military Academy (West Point) and Seattle University.
The three UC students to compete were Don Duponty, a junior majoring in philosophy and chemistry; Emma Duhamel, a junior majoring in philosophy and interdisciplinary studies; and Caitlin Powell, a senior majoring in philosophy and Spanish.
“I feel that philosophy is important in understanding how to navigate life, and ethics is a prime example of that,” Duhamel said.
The team’s coach was Daniel Mattox, a doctoral student in the UC College of Arts & Science’s philosophy department. Many team members prepared for the tournament by taking Mattox’s ethics bowl in the philosophy department course both last semester and this semester.
The structure of the event was simple and was held over Zoom. The subject matter, on the other hand, was anything but. Each team received 17 hypothetical and real ethical dilemmas two months prior to the tournament so that they could prepare a solid moral argument about each issue.
These cases covered topics like government whistleblowers, the Permian Basin oil pipeline, primates being utilized in medical research and corporate censorship. For Duhamel, the most difficult case involved the inclusion of asexual people in the queer community.
“I felt very strongly that asexual people should be included, but it was hard for me create an ethical argument for my stance since it felt like common sense,” they said.
There was a total of four preliminary rounds and three rounds of single elimination. During each round, the teams were presented with a question that pertained to one of the 17 cases. They were then given three minutes to brainstorm before giving a 10-minute presentation, all without notes or the aid of their coach.
Each team would then receive commentary from their opponent and questions from a panel of three judges — some of which were from major companies, law firms and universities.
“Despite not having any set formula for getting through things, these three students were able to deliver a major upset to teams pulled from some of the top universities in the United States,” Mattox said. “I am so proud of them.”