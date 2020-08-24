The University of Cincinnati (UC) has set its eighth consecutive year of record enrollment, at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has seen universities across the country brace for lower enrollment.
UC narrowly broke its longstanding enrollment record this fall with just over 46,400 students starting classes this week through a mix of online and hybrid learning.
“Throughout the last few months, the national headlines have talked about how COVID was going to be so disruptive to fall enrollment,” said Jack Miner, UC’s vice provost for enrollment management, in a news release. “Across the country, colleges are expecting significant drops in enrollment, so the fact that we are growing is really a phenomenal place to be.”
Even as some universities are seeing a 40% drop in incoming student enrollment, UC has managed to stay on track, he said.
Miner attributed the growing enrollment to an influx of local students.
“We are seeing a lot of students who are coming to UC who may have been attending another school and decided to stay in the Cincinnati area,” he said. “COVID has allowed people to reflect on the importance of staying close to home and staying near to their families.”
The university has charted an 11% increase in enrollment growth over the last decade, the release states.
Student are returning to classrooms this week for the first time since the arrival of COVID-19 in March, when the university transitioned to remote learning.