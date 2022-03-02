Last week, the University of Cincinnati (UC) announced that it would immediately cease mandatory weekly testing for unvaccinated students, faculty and staff. Now, UC has announced it is changing its masking policies to align with recommendations made by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of March 2, except in classrooms and labs, masking becomes optional for community members and visitors. Beginning March 12, all masking restrictions will be eliminated including in the classroom and labs, so long as rates of hospitalization and transmissibility remain medium or low.
“The CDC updated its guidance last Friday and presented a new tool that relies on hospitalization data to help guide appropriate prevention measures for counties and communities,” said the UC COVID Response Team in an email to the UC community on March 2. “Hamilton and Clermont Counties are currently classified as ‘medium,’ and the medical team’s analysis of this data allows us to embrace a new masking policy.”
In its email, the response team noted there are some circumstances which masks will be continue to be required, including public transportation, clinical settings and for at least 10 days after an exposure to COVID-19 or a COVID-19 diagnosis, regardless of vaccination status.
Members of the community who prefer to continue to wear a mask may do so.
“We recognize that many within our community have differing opinions regarding masking,” wrote the response team. “Please be sensitive to the preferences of others who may choose to continue to mask and maintain social distancing.”