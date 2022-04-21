First Day Gallery 1.jpg

Classes started on Monday, Aug. 23, with student enrollment projected to surpass 46,700 during the fall semester as increased in-person instruction and activities allow for a more traditional academic year.

The University of Cincinnati (UC) announced Thursday it will no longer require the COVID-19 vaccine beginning with the upcoming summer semester, though the university still “strongly recommends” them.

The university cited “continuously evolving COVID-19 developments” in an email to the UC community, noting that it “will continue to consult with medical and public health experts and may change our responses as needed.”

UC did not immediately respond to The News Record’s request for further comment. 

The email announcement also said members of the UC community working at independent sites with COVID-19 vaccination requirements – like hospitals and clinicals – will still have to do so. “Non-compliance may prevent one from fulfilling one’s academic and professional objectives,” it said. 

The university initially announced the COVID-19 vaccination requirement in September 2021. In December 2021, a group of UC students filed a lawsuit last month against the university over the mandate, calling it discriminatory and seeking to end the order. The case has yet to be ruled on.

Tags

News Director

Zachary Jarrell has been with The News Record since 2020 as a staff reporter, opinion reporter and now news director. He has interned with Gateway Journalism Review and The National Memo.