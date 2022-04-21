The University of Cincinnati (UC) announced Thursday it will no longer require the COVID-19 vaccine beginning with the upcoming summer semester, though the university still “strongly recommends” them.
The university cited “continuously evolving COVID-19 developments” in an email to the UC community, noting that it “will continue to consult with medical and public health experts and may change our responses as needed.”
UC did not immediately respond to The News Record’s request for further comment.
The email announcement also said members of the UC community working at independent sites with COVID-19 vaccination requirements – like hospitals and clinicals – will still have to do so. “Non-compliance may prevent one from fulfilling one’s academic and professional objectives,” it said.
The university initially announced the COVID-19 vaccination requirement in September 2021. In December 2021, a group of UC students filed a lawsuit last month against the university over the mandate, calling it discriminatory and seeking to end the order. The case has yet to be ruled on.