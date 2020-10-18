As the primary election draws closer, both Republicans and Democrats across the nation are raising support for their political party through commercials, signs and events.
The News Record spoke to the University of Cincinnati's (UC) College Republicans and UC Democrats to find out what their organizations have planned between now and election night.
UC College Republicans
Many members of UC College Republicans will be volunteering with local campaigns now through the end of election night, according to Jason Sponaugle, the organization's president. On election night, the group will be hosting a watch party to observe the voting results come in.
"Almost all of the volunteering we do involves going door to door talking to voters directly," Sponaugle said. "And the campaigns and GOP have teams out doing that almost constantly, so we fit in where we can, usually on the weekends."
UC College of Republicans and other political groups at UC still plan on having their semesterly Great Debate, though the specifics of the event are still being worked out.
Most of the organization's event information and announcements are in its GroupMe, which Sponaugle said students can request admittance by emailing him at sponaujp@mail.uc.edu. He also encourages students to join the organization's page on CampusLink.
"If you are at all interested in getting involved with politics, networking opportunities with nearby officials and campaigns or just meeting people interested in politics, we welcome anyone from any background to come get involved with the club," Sponaugle said.
UC Democrats
UC Democrats are focusing their efforts on giving back to the community by volunteering and educating its members on local politics and the Democratic party's various stances.
The organization has established various subcommittees for issues it is working to resolve before the election, according to Bryce Mitchell, the organization's president. One such issue is getting people to the polls to vote.
This subcommittee will be responsible for organizing events on campus and distributing polling information, such as polling locations and voter identification. In addition to its on-campus duties, the subcommittee will be volunteering with local groups with the same purpose, Mitchell said.
The organization also plans to host a virtual watch party during election night.
One way to get involved with UC Democrats is to join its page on CampusLink. The organization also utilizes REACH, an app that allows users to send personalized group texts to their contact list. Mitchell said these messages often include information regarding various deadlines about voting and poll locations near your contacts.