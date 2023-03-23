University of Cincinnati (UC) students, faculty and surrounding community members on Monday marched in unity for increased pedestrian safety measures, called the Uptown Walk Around.
The event was organized by Bryce Mortera, a second-year pharmacy student, and supported by partnerships from CUF Neighborhood Association, UC Student Government (SG) and the Devou Good Foundation. There was also representation from most neighborhoods located nearest to the university.
The overarching goal of the Uptown Walk Around was to advocate for safety measures such as bump-outs and narrower lanes that will slow down street traffic, according to Mortera. He and other student organizers wanted this event to create action, both in the short and long terms.
"I'm hoping that this effort can be a launch point for more advocacy and more events like this, to try and drive this forward and make sure everyone's on the same page about actually getting safer streets," Mortera said.
After advertising the event on social media and spreading information through word of mouth, around 50 individuals attended the event, pledging support for safer roads.
Pedestrian safety in Clifton
In the fall 2022 semester, UC lost a student due to reckless driving on Jefferson Avenue, a street adjacent to the east side of campus. Cayden Turner, a first-year public relations student, was struck and killed on the afternoon Sept. 28.
Though it has been a consistent area of concern for years, her death prompted public outrage and drew attention to pedestrian safety issues in Cincinnati.
According to the City of Cincinnati Crash Report Dashboard, nearly 120 traffic accidents in the Cincinnati area since 2019 have resulted in severe injuries or fatalities. In Clifton alone, there have been 18 incidents.
Over the years, there have been efforts on behalf of the city and university to reduce pedestrian injuries – namely, Vision Zero, a project associated with the city that is a "strategy to eliminate all traffic-related deaths and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all."
The project has been responsible for four improvements to crosswalks in Clifton but none on the streets surrounding UC. Despite this, a separate map developed by the project cites pedestrian safety issues at most of the crosswalks that border the uptown campus.
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said in a speech that the city spent over $200 million on pedestrian safety during his time in office.
The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) has also made strides to increase pedestrian safety. After the fatal car crash last semester, UCPD implemented additional officers to watch several crosswalks each day.
Even as the demonstration occurred on Monday, there was a police presence at some of the crosswalks along the route. Additionally, two officers, Carra Sparks and Jennifer McMahon, attended the event in support.
"We hear the concerns of the community and the UC students, faculty and staff, and we're doing everything in our power," McMahon said. "We're working with community members, we're working with Cincinnati, [and] we're working with anybody involved just to get things upgraded, make things better, make things easier for pedestrians and drivers around the area. We're working hard."
Additionally, Sparks advises students to remain aware of their surroundings when walking off campus: "Don't if you're walking on campus or you're walking anywhere in the area surrounding campus, please don't have your face and your cell phone. Don't be distracted by your cell phone. Don't be don't have both earbuds in just so you can hear what's going on around you."
Aligned support at Uptown Walk Around
The Uptown Walk Around was a two-part event, beginning with speakers in Sigma Sigma Commons. The speakers' roles in the Cincinnati community were diverse, yet their messages were synonymous: streets and sidewalks need to be safer.
"I speak for everyone in the city and the university when I say this has got our full attention," Pureval said. "In order to create a city that we all share, a city that's made up of dense, diverse neighborhoods that are walkable with good public transportation that lean into public art, the very foundation of that is streets that people feel comfortable walking on, rolling on, and being in a wheelchair on. That fundamental truth has to be at the very center of everything that we do."
Nicole Mayo, assistant vice president for Student Affairs at UC, was the sole representative from the university's faculty. Her message to students was short, highlighting the university's commitment to "maintaining a safe environment for all those who live in and visit this area."
Other speakers included City Council Member Mark Jeffreys and Undergraduate Student Body President Isaac Smitherman.
UC President Neville Pinto was not in attendance. The News Record attempted to reach Pinto's office but has yet to receive a response.
Following the speeches, attendees took to the sidewalks to parade around the campus perimeter. The route had participants walking on Martin Luther King Drive, Jefferson Avenue and Calhoun Street, some of Clifton's busiest roadways.
With safety vests on and homemade signs in hand, attendees walked the predetermined route, including the crosswalk where Turner was struck and killed last semester.
The demonstration grabbed the attention of passers-by and received honks of support from cars on the roadways.
What happens next
Mortera feels that the Uptown Walk Around is just the beginning of his advocacy efforts. He and the other student organizers look to create a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating pedestrian safety.
"We are talking as organizers about forming a nonprofit and kind of taking those next steps to actually operationalize more advocacy," Mortera said. "Whether that's more like letter writing campaigns to city council or talking to the university and working with SG to try and figure out what intersections are most dangerous, really taking those next steps and targeting granularly what intersections are dangerous."
Mortera added: "We think that as more and more people move into the city and stay in the urban core in the neighborhoods, more people are going to use streets to get around. We want to make sure that it's safe and secure.