The University of Cincinnati (UC) Cancer Center has been listed among the top 60 oncology hospitals in the nation, according to Becker’s Hospital Review, which released the list of honorees earlier this month.
The list recognizes top cancer care providers and hospitals that are known for using new and cutting-edge treatments. The UC Cancer center is recognized for its use of FLASH radiotherapy and is the only center in the world to use it.
FLASH radiotherapy, compared to conventional radiotherapy, is 100 times faster. With FLASH radiotherapy, preclinical studies have shown better tumor control, reduced normal tissue toxicity and immunological advantage, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.
The list that UC ranked in accepted nominations for the top cancer programs and does differ from the U.S. News & World Report for the top hospitals for cancer care, where UC Health does not currently rank.
The UC Cancer Center was founded in January 2020 in collaboration with UC, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and UC Health. With 10 integrative disease-based centers, the goal of UC’s Cancer Center is to be innovative and find the most effective treatments for patients. The top priority of the center is to minimize the suffering and mortality associated with cancer.
In a UC Health press release, the co-director of the UC Cancer Center and Professor and Chair of Radiation Oncology at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Dr. William Barrett, said, “The University of Cincinnati Cancer Center is driven by our quest be on the forefront of the discoveries that are transforming cancer care for southwest Ohio and beyond.”
According to the press release, the cancer center treated 814 patients in over 300 clinical trials in 2022. The center has also been accepted as a member of the National Cancer Center Institute’s Experimental Therapeutics Clinical Trials Network which is an exclusive group of only 12 institutes that give more opportunities for clinical trials to patients.
Syed Ahmad – co-director of the UC Cancer Center, The Hayden Family Endowed Chair for Cancer Research, professor of surgery and chief of the division of surgical oncology at the UC College of Medicine – said the center’s commitment to excellence with world-class care, research and teaching.
“We are giving hope to patients by moving discoveries from the laboratory to the clinic then into our local communities to educate and fundamentally transform the fight against cancer,” Ahmad said.