The University of Cincinnati announced Friday afternoon that in-person classes will be canceled through the end of the semester after four confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported at UC Health’s West Chester Hospital.
Spring break has also been extended until March 25. Classes will resume with online instruction Thursday, March 26, according to a school-wide email sent by UC president Neville Pinto March 13.
University housing and dining facilities will close for the remainder of the semester. Students living on campus have been given until end of day March 25 to move out of their university housing.
“On March 16, students will receive detailed information on the process, timeline and safety precautions for retrieving their personal belongings,” the email said. “For those students who cannot return home to permanent residences or have extenuating circumstances, we will work with you to identify alternative housing solutions.”
UC also said they intend to reimburse students for room and board payments and agreements on a pro-rata basis.
At the moment campus remains open, but Tangeman University Center, West Pavilion and both Campus Recreation Centers will close until further notice. The university will also look to follow Ohio governor Mike DeWine’s rule of restricting gathers to no more than 100 people.