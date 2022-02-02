winter storm 2/2

The University of Cincinnati will be closed from 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday due to an approaching winter storm.

The University of Cincinnati (UC) will be closed from 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday due to an approaching winter storm that is expected to cover the Cincinnati-region in 2-3 inches of snow and sleet, and 0.25-0.5 inches of ice, according to the National Weather Service

A public safety announcement sent out by the university Thursday night states that classes, studios, and labs scheduled for face-to-face instruction Thursday will be canceled. However, classes that can be held online “should continue,” according to the email. 

As usual, the following units will still be open: the College of Medicine, University Police, Office of Residence Life/Housing units, utility plants, emergency maintenance operations, any research unit where the integrity of the research must be preserved, and service units that routinely operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

UC has not decided the status of Friday instruction yet, but said, “If a need for a further delay or closure on Friday exists, that will be communicated early Friday morning.”

UC’s emergency closing policy is available on the university’s website.

News Director

Zachary Jarrell has been with The News Record since 2020 as a staff reporter, opinion reporter and now news director. He has interned with Gateway Journalism Review and The National Memo.