The University of Cincinnati (UC) will be closed from 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday due to an approaching winter storm that is expected to cover the Cincinnati-region in 2-3 inches of snow and sleet, and 0.25-0.5 inches of ice, according to the National Weather Service.
A public safety announcement sent out by the university Thursday night states that classes, studios, and labs scheduled for face-to-face instruction Thursday will be canceled. However, classes that can be held online “should continue,” according to the email.
As usual, the following units will still be open: the College of Medicine, University Police, Office of Residence Life/Housing units, utility plants, emergency maintenance operations, any research unit where the integrity of the research must be preserved, and service units that routinely operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
UC has not decided the status of Friday instruction yet, but said, “If a need for a further delay or closure on Friday exists, that will be communicated early Friday morning.”
UC’s emergency closing policy is available on the university’s website.