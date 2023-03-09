During the first week of February, the University of Cincinnati (UC) introduced Farmer’s Fridge vending machines in various locations across campus.
Farmer’s Fridge, launched in 2013, has smart fridges across the nation – stocked with healthy, fresh and sustainable food vending options.
Their mission is to make fresh and healthy meals as accessible as candy bars. Some vending options include a Baja Bowl, BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad, Berries and Granola Greek Yogurt, Baja Chicken Wrap, and Burrito Bowl.
Currently, there are nine fridges spread throughout UC campuses:
- Marian Spencer Hall South Entrance Vestibule Level G
- Campus Rec Center Breezeway
- Tangeman University Center (TUC) Bridge Atrium Level 3
- Stratford Heights Building 16 Level 1
- Langsam Library Main Entrance
- Care/Crawley Level 1 Vending Area
- 1819 Innovation Level 2 Vending Area
- Digital Futures Level 1 Vending Area
- UCBA Muntz Hall Level 1 General Seating Area.
“Farmer’s Fridge offers very similar items that our dining halls offer throughout campus,” said Katy Wahlke, director of food services at UC. “They just provide an additional convenience opportunity for locations on campus and help other high-traffic areas across the university. They also offer the opportunity for suggestions to add new menu items.”
Additionally, the fridges provide biodegradable bowls and silverware on the side of each machine, and there is a place to recycle items when finished eating.
The machines are stocked on demand and updated in real-time. If the customer does not see the item they wanted, they can select the “I wanted this” option to let the team know what to restock.
Wahlke said UC food services chose to collaborate with Farmer’s Fridge because of convenience and affordability.
“Some buildings do not have the foot traffic to support a full-service cafe,” Wahlke said. “However, there is still interest in meals being more accessible. This new food robotics solution offers meals in more places.”
Langsam Library’s fridge has seen the most sales volume so far. The machine at the front entrance sold out within the first two days of being installed. “We are working with Farmer’s Fridge to establish the best delivery schedule to keep the product in stock,” Wahlke said.
Wahlke also said UC Food Services is actively exploring additional food robotics brands that would offer automated meal solutions to expand their services in a different way.
“We are still very early in developing our partnership with Farmer’s Fridge. We are hopeful that the service will be successful enough to expand,” Wahlke said.