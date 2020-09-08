A potential vaccine for COVID-19 was administered to Greater Cincinnati residents as part of a clinical trial hosted by the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and UC Health on Aug. 22.
Moderna, a biotechnology company in Cambridge, Mass. has been developing the vaccine since March.
In previous phases of the study, the vaccine provoked an immune response similar to patients who had recovered from COVID-19, a sign that it may protect from the virus.
UC plans to enroll 500 people in the study. That can include students, staff and faculty from the university.
The study is blinded, randomized and placebo-controlled, meaning participants will receive either the vaccine or placebo throughout the trial period. The first dose was administered via syringe, and a second will be given to patients in approximately one month. For the next two years, participants will have telehealth and clinic visits with UC Health clinicians and keep a daily electronic diary of their symptoms.
Patients’ symptoms are expected to be brief and mild to moderate in intensity, according to Margaret Powers-Fletcher, assistant professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the UC College of Medicine and co-investigator of the study. The most commonly reported side effects were similar to what one would experience with other types of vaccines: fatigue, chills, headache and muscle aches, she said.
While UC is one of 90 sites across the country selected for the vaccine study, the trial itself is only one among dozens of COVID-19 clinical trials currently underway at UC and UC Health. Both institutions anticipate being the testing sites for additional vaccine studies in the future, said Powers-Fletcher.
“The Infectious Disease Research Unit at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine has a long and strong history of contributing to clinical trial research in the field of infectious diseases,” said Powers-Fletcher. “Because of its reputation for quality science and community engagement, our site was selected to be one of the trial sites for this study.”
Those who want to participate must be at least 18 years old and have no known history of SARS-CoV-2 infection. People at risk for severe COVID-19 disease, those with diabetes, heart or lung disease or other chronic medical conditions are able to join the study.
Those who enroll in the clinical trial are compensated for their time and travel. To participate in the study, click here, call 513-245-3417 or email UCcovidresearch@uchealth.com.