The University of Cincinnati (UC) announced Wednesday afternoon that they plan to share the decision of returning to campus for the fall semester no later than late June.
In an email sent out to students, Neville Pinto, president of UC, stated the university continues to consult with medical experts in the Academic Health Center as well as leaders across campus and the nation.
Earlier in the day the university announced a provisional, multi-phase plan to safely return faculty and staff to campus in the upcoming weeks and months.
Listed below are the building blocks for UC’s Return to Campus (RTC) plan, the following safety protocols will remain in effect until further notice.
- Before returning to campus for the first time, all employees must complete a short online information session conducted by University Health Services (UHS) to guarantee awareness of Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) guidelines. More information can be found here.
- Before returning to campus for the first time, all supervisors and lab leaders must complete a health safety assessment of their workplace environment. More information, including deadlines can be found here.
- Before coming to campus each day, all employees must finish a self-administered wellness check based on CDC and ODH guidelines. All employees with symptoms related to COVID-19 should contact UHS at COVIDWatch@uc.edu. The wellness check can be found here.
- All employees must wear facial coverings or masks on campus, excluding while eating or alone in a private area. More information on facial coverings, including exemptions can be found here.
- All employees must comply to social-distancing requirements, more details here.
- All areas must clean and sanitize their workplace areas throughout the day. These exercises will supplement cleaning and sanitizing activities that will happen after hours by the facilities staff. Specific details can be found here.
- All employees must continue to abide by restrictions on travel, more information can be found here.
- All employees who meet the CDC’s definition of individuals at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 may continue remote work. Employees can contact Human Resources at loaadm@uc.edu to submit a request to work remotely.
Phase One
The university plans to commence phase one on June 1, presuming that the safety protocols are followed. Researchers will begin a gradual return to campus. More information on Phase One can be found here.
Phase Two
The university plans to commence phase two on July 1, presuming that the safety protocols are followed. Portions of UC’s employee base will return to campus, supervisors will determine the employees to include based on institutional needs as well as the health safety assessment for their respective area.
Phase Three
The university plans to commence phase three on Aug. 3, presuming that the safety protocols are followed. Other portions of UC’s employee base will return to campus. Employee groups will work alternating schedules to manage density on campus. Supervisors with determine the alternating schedules for their respective area.
Phase Four
Phase four will coincide with the start of fall semester on Aug. 24. As of now, the university cannot say with finality how the fall semester will be structured for students in terms of on-campus experience.
This plan is open to change. If the ODH issues new directives, medical experts identify new or different ways to safeguard or something does not work as originally intended; the university will comply.