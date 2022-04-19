As Russia continues its war in Ukraine, displacing millions and killing thousands, a Greater Cincinnati company is setting up a scholarship program, and the University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) is donating police equipment.
The university announced last week, citing a Cincinnati Business Courier report, that the Blue Ash-based technology company InfoTrust will start a scholarship for international students at UC affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The company, whose co-founders are from Ukraine, will partner with the UC Foundation to support both Ukrainians and Russians who have been directly affected by the Russia-Ukraine war, according to a UC News release. The soon-to-be annual scholarship has no finalized dollar amount.
“This war is personal to me,” InfoTrust CEO Alex Yastrebenetsky said. “My parents just recently were able to get out of Ukraine themselves, so I want to do everything I can to help others, especially students, who may be in a similar situation.”
Additionally, the university also announced the Department of Public Safety was “eager” to respond to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s request for state law enforcement agencies to send personal protective gear to Ukraine’s civilian territorial defense. Campus police will donate 36 ballistic vests and other items that the department can no longer use, according to a UC News release.
“We are grateful to have the opportunity to support the people of Ukraine by donating these materials,” said UC Police Assistant Chief Dudley Smith. “This is an important effort by the state of Ohio, and we are pleased to be able to participate.”
DeWine added in a statement: “As Russia continues its unprovoked attack on Ukraine, citizens are stepping up to defend their country with little more protection than the clothes on their backs, and I am grateful to the Ohio law enforcement agencies that didn’t hesitate to offer their unneeded gear.”
Ukraine has managed to hold off Russian forces as the war approaches an eight week. According to the United Nations (UN), over 2,000 civilians have died since Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24. As of April 12, over 4.5 million people have fled Ukraine, the UN reported.