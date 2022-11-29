In the wake of Luke Fickell's departure as head coach from the University of Cincinnati (UC) football team, the program announced a nationwide search to fill the position.
In the meantime, Kerry Coombs, UC's cornerbacks and special teams coach, will step in as interim head coach for the program.
Fickell's departure from UC was confirmed on Sunday after accepting a position as the University of Wisconsin's head football coach. Starting that evening, John Cunningham, UC athletic director, announced a nationwide search to find a new head coach for the Cincinnati Bearcats.
In a press conference Sunday evening, Cunningham disclosed the university's intentions of a nationwide, internal and external search for candidates to fill Fickell's previous position with UC Athletics.
No timeline has been announced by the university for the hiring process to fill the head coach position. However, Cunningham did indicate that a search committee is being assembled and the process would be moving quickly.
This haste is partly pressured by the NCAA transfer portal opening in just eight days when student athletes from around the country can enter their name to transfer to a different university and athletic program.
This portal is run by the NCAA and is used as a recruitment tool. The portal opens on Dec. 5.
"I would say that the transfer portal opening up was going to cause ripples, no matter what your situation is," said Cunningham. "Everyone is aware that the transfer portal is something you're going to have to navigate. But it can also be to the advantage of a school that is hiring a new coach too. I choose to look at it that way."
No specific guidelines were announced on what the football program is looking for in a new coach. But Cunningham consistently emphasized finding the right person for the role.
"It's a crucial, crucial hire," said Cunningham. "You need to find someone that does understand the level of play in the Big 12 who can recruit to that level of play, someone that is dynamic and who can lead young men."
Through the transition period, Cunningham reinforced the sense of resilience that the UC football program that he hopes will shine in this sudden period of transition between coaches.
Meanwhile, Coombs will lead the UC football team in its preparations for the upcoming bowl season, as well as the impending bowl game itself.
"I want to thank [Coombs] for doing this. He stepped up right away," said Cunningham. "You can just tell the care and concern that he has for our young people, our student athletes, and our football program."
Coombs has coached football teams for 40 years, many of those being within the UC football program. In addition, he has previous coaching experience at Ohio State and the University of Tennessee.
While Coombs will lead the football program through the end of this season, a national search for a new hard football coach is already underway, as John Cunningham announced on Sunday.
"I'm ready, we're ready," said Cunningham. "We are going to find a coach who is going to lead this program and win championships."