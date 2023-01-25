The University of Cincinnati (UC) has yet again received a record number of applications for the upcoming academic year – nearly 10,000 more than in 2020.
Monday morning marked this year's decision day, where thousands of students learn if they have been accepted to the university.
This year, 32,000 students received their acceptance decision from all UC campuses. That number is the most applications that UC has ever seen, a 22% increase from last year, according to the UC News press release.
Jack Miner, vice provost for enrollment management, said that not only is this application pool the largest in school history but also the most diverse.
“We are on track to have yet another year of record enrollment and our largest, most diverse, and academically strongest freshman class in UC’s history,” Miner said.
According to UC, 56% of the applications are from female-identifying students and 44% from male-identifying students. In terms of racial diversity, there was a 43% increase in applications from Black students and a 38% increase from Latinx students.
Additionally, applications from Cincinnati Public School (CPS) students have risen by 28% over years previous.
UC has seen a gradual increase in applications since 2020. However, this year there was a much starker increase.
The university had 22,232 applicants in 2019, 22,352 in 2020, 24,210 in 2021, about 25,000 in 2022 and 32,000 in 2023.
In the past year alone, the university broke its record of applications by 7,000 students.
“Decision Day is one of the most exciting days of the year,” Miner said in the UC News press release. “We are literally making dreams come true. Please pay attention to these students, Cincinnati. These will be our teachers, entrepreneurs, doctors, nurses, engineers, artists, and community leaders for years to come.”
It is unclear at this moment just how many of the applicants were accepted as students in the upcoming school year or if the university will once again break its current enrollment records.
Monday prompts the beginning of the acceptance period, as only students who applied for early decision would have received their decisions on Monday. Beyond that, the university is open for rolling admission until March 1. Potential students are to confirm their enrollment status with UC by May 1, according to the university website.