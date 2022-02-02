Students at the University of Cincinnati (UC) are still getting into the swing of things this semester, no student working as hard as transfer students. Whether they transferred from one of UC’s smaller campuses, across states or from another country, each transfer student has a specific story and reason for switching.
Three recent transfer students, Cole Kueper, Connor Shaw and Sydney Ginter, each have their own reasons for transferring, but similar reasons for staying.
Kueper, a second-year marketing and sales student, transferred from Ohio State University (OSU) at the beginning of 2022, moving out, moving to Cincinnati and starting classes all within a few weeks. Kueper is also originally from Cincinnati and went to Turpin High School.
He had two main reasons for transferring, one being that UC has a sales program and OSU does not. The second reason was OSU’s social environment.
“I tried multiple ways to meet new people at OSU and branch out, but nothing worked,” Kueper said. “I rushed fraternities twice, joined the club swim team and tried to meet new people. Coming to UC has allowed me to have a fresh start and try meeting new people here.”
Kueper, who transferred in the middle of the school year, made the decision so he could get further ahead in his program. “I felt it would be better to transfer sooner than later,” he said.
Shaw, a second-year entrepreneurship student, transferred to UC from West Virginia University (WVU) in spring 2021 after deciding it was best for his mental health and well-being.
“My whole mental well-being has changed,” he said of the transfer. “I love every single second of this school. UC really cares for their students, and I didn’t get the same feeling at WVU.”
Ginter, a fourth-year accounting student, transferred from the University of Kentucky (UK) in fall 2020 after two years there.
“I loved the SEC vibe and the big open spaces and green grassy areas, but it all felt empty,” she said.
Ginter, who is originally from Cold Spring, Kentucky — about 20 minutes from downtown Cincinnati — realized after the COVID-19 shutdown that she wanted to be closer to home.
“It helped that I enjoyed the size and knew quite a few people here,” she said.
Kueper also cites the smaller size of UC as one of the reasons he likes it better.
“OSU is so big that it is hard to get good connections with people because you only see them once a week or month,” he said. “I like the smaller size of UC because it means places and people are closer together and it’s easier to meet people.”
Ginter adds that UC’s “vibe” is completely different from UK.
“People here are inviting and welcoming, this city has so much to offer in terms of food and entertainment,” she said. “UC students don’t care about what frat/sorority you’re in or who’s lining your pockets, they just want to have a good time and that’s been something I’ve loved.”
Kueper, Shaw and Ginter agree that transferring to UC was the best decision they ever made. “I wouldn’t change my decision for the world,” Shaw said.
Ginter takes it one step farther. “The only thing I’d change is I would’ve never gone to UK in the first place,” she said.