The News Record attended the Ohio News Media Association’s (ONMA) 2023 Ohio Collegiate Newspaper awards on Thursday, and is proud to have claimed four awards in the Collegiate Newspaper and Website Competition.

This marks the 14th year of the annual Ohio Collegiate Newspaper competition, in which 15 collegiate newspapers from across the state took part. Entries from each college were divided into two divisions based on undergraduate enrollment – Division A for enrollment of 10,000 or more and Division B for enrollment of less than 10,000. TNR won four awards in Division A, decided upon by professional members of ONMA and others in the journalism industry.

Content submitted for entry must have been published between August 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022.

In-depth reporting, second place

Former news director Quinlan Bentley and current news director Allison Kiehl were awarded second place in the in-depth reporting category for their series on the Clifton bike lane.

ONMA judges praised the series for its overall coverage of a “rather complex topic that involves students, university officials, traffic/crash reporting and city officials,” as well as for the variety of voices included in the reporting.

Opinion writing, second place

Opinion editor Ian Siegert was awarded second place in the opinion writing category for his columns.

Siegert’s columns were commended for the attention that they brought to important issues, supplemented with his well-defined stance on each issue that were backed up by “strong evidence.”

Sports coverage, first place

Former sports editor Owen Racer and current sports editor Landon Bartlett were awarded first place in the sports coverage category for their coverage of UC athletics.

Judges stated that Racer and Bartlett “captured the on- and off-field experience” of the historic 2021-2022 season, and that their evident passion for writing made for “top-notch sports coverage.”

Design, first place

Former edition designer Maddy Holman was awarded first place in the design category for her design work on TNR’s magazine editions.

TNR magazines were described as a “professional-grade publication.” Holman’s design was complimented for the unified style of photos, text and graphics, and that the varied page spreads “keep the reader turning the page to see what is next.”

Our gratitude

We would like to thank our readers for supporting student journalism at the University of Cincinnati and enabling us to build our skills as the next generation of professional journalists.

We would also like to express our appreciation of the hard work of other student journalists across Ohio.

Other participating collegiate publications at the ONMA Ohio Collegiate Newspaper competition include:

Division A

  • BG News: Bowling Green State University

  • The Clarion: Sinclair Community College

  • The Guardian: Wright State University

  • The Jambar: Youngstown State University

  • The Lantern: Ohio State University

  • The Miami Student: Miami University

  • The Post: Ohio University

Division B

  • Cedars: Cedarville University

  • The Chimes: Capital University

  • The Collegian: Ashland University

  • The Newswire: Xavier University

  • Northern Review: Ohio Northern University

  • The Pulse: University of Findlay

  • T&C Media: Otterbein University

