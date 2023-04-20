The News Record staff attended the Society of Professional Journalist’s (SPJ) 2022 Mark of Excellence (MOE) awards on Saturday and are proud to have claimed an award for collegiate journalism in the breaking news category.
Editor-in-chief Emma Balcom, managing editor Zachary Jarrell, news director Allison Kiehl and news reporter Zurie Pope have all won an award for breaking news reporting for their coverage on the fatal hit-and-run near the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) main campus.
TNR staff competed against other student journalists in Region4, which comprises universities in Michigan, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Entries are further divided into two categories based on undergraduate enrollment – large and small – in which large schools have enrollment of at least 10,000 and small schools have less than 10,000. MOE awards were determined by professionals in the journalism industry, and content for entry must have been published in 2022.
First and foremost, we would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of Cayden Turner, the student killed in the hit-and-run near UC’s campus. We recognize that this award comes as a result of reporting on a tragic story and the loss of a fellow student, friend and daughter.
We encourage any student that is struggling with loss of any kind to visit the UC Counseling and Psychological Services(CAPS) for additional resources.
We would like to thank our readers for supporting student journalism at the University of Cincinnati and enabling us to build our skills as the next generation of professional journalists.
We would also like to express our appreciation of the hard work of other student journalists throughout Region 4.
TNR staff were followed up by finalists at The Kent Stater/KentWired at Kent State University for their reporting on “Multi-alarm fire strikes historic mill complex in Kent” and “Biology professor helps save mother, child from Cuyahoga River.”
Other participating colleges at the SPJ MOE awards include:
Calvin University
• Kent State University
• Marshall University
• Miami University
• Michigan State University
• Ohio State University
• Ohio University
• Point Park University
• University of Michigan
• University of Dayton
• West Virginia University