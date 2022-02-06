Three vehicles were stolen from Calhoun Street just off the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus during a five-day stretch between Jan. 20 – 25, according to the Department of Public Safety’s daily crime log.
The first incident occurred on Jan. 20 at approximately 3:05 a.m. According to a University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) report, the victim was sitting in his car on the south side of the street, when two suspects, one implying a gun was in his pocket, approached him and took his vehicle.
The suspects were last seen driving the victim’s car, a 2015 black Chevy Equinox, northbound on Clifton Ave, said the report.
The other two incidents involved DoorDash Drivers whose vehicles were stolen while the two were picking orders at Calhoun Street restaurants.
UCPD responded to a theft on Jan. 22, the second day of in-person classes at UC, at approximately 8:35 p.m. on the 200 Block of Calhoun St. The victim was returning to his car after leaving Currito with a customer’s order, he told UCPD. Though his car was not running, the police report states that the victim’s key fob was near the vehicle and allowed suspects to access it.
The suspects are unknown at this time, according to the UCPD report. The car was a 2011 white Lexus.
The other victim’s vehicle was stolen on Jan. 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m. while he was in the middle of a DoorDash order in Mac Shack. In the report, the victim stated he left his vehicle running with the keys in the ignition. It is unknown who or how many suspects were involved in the theft of the 2016 black Kia Forte.
Though these incidents occurred steps away from UC’s campus, the crimes are considered off-campus incidents and are now being handled by the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD). According to a UC public safety information officer, there has been one report of a vehicle stolen from campus this academic year.
“Auto theft is not common on campus,” Kelly Cantwell, senior public information officer at the Department of Public Safety, told The News Record.
According to CPD, investigations into all three incidents are “pending.”
Cantwell suggested that the UC community should do the following to reduce their risk of auto theft:
- If you are walking to your car, keep your keys concealed until you have reached it.
- If you are sitting in your car, keep the doors locked.
- Do not leave your car running unattended.
- Lock your car doors and roll up your windows every time you leave and take your keys or key fob with you, no matter how quickly you plan to return.
- Be aware of your surroundings.
According to the UCPD reports, none of the victims were affiliated with the university.