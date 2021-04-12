Students came out en masse during the opening weekend of the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) on-campus vaccine clinic.
Following the announcement from Gov. Mike DeWine that the state will try to vaccinate every college student who wants the vaccine with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, the university partnered with UC health to launch the on-campus vaccine clinic, which opened on Saturday.
Over the weekend, 2,318 students scheduled appointments to get vaccinated at the clinic located at Fifth Third Arena, according to UC Health Spokesperson Kelly Martin.
That number falls short of estimates by UC’s COVID-19 Response Team and UC Health estimate that up to 3,000 doses could be administered in a single day.
The clinic, which is comprised of 10 vaccination stations, is primarily staffed with students from the Winkle College of Pharmacy – who are administering the shots – and faculty supervisors.
“It was quick and painless,” said Nicholas Moorman, a fourth-year construction management student. Moorman added that the whole process took about 20 minutes.
Ben Ciolino, a second-year marketing student, said that convenience was the main reason he chose to go to the on-campus vaccine clinic. “This [clinic] opened up so I was like, ‘Might as well, [it’s] just a walk away from where I live,’” he said.
Some states are starting to experience shortages in Johnson & Johnson vaccine as a result of quality-control issues at a plant in Baltimore, which is currently awaiting approval from federal regulators before it begins distributing doses to the public, according to a report from The New York Times.
Martin said that UC Health uses whatever brand of vaccine that has been supplied by the state and that there is enough supply of Johnson & Johnson doses to complete the vaccine initiative on campus.
UC President Neville Pinto said during a recent Faculty Senate meeting that the university has 12,000 one-dose vaccines available for the first round of on-campus vaccinations and another 1,400 doses available for faculty and staff vaccinations, which begin on Wednesday.
From January to March, the university’s COVID-19 positivity rate has managed to stay well below 5% threshold, according to public health data.
The World Health Organization recommends that governments not reopen until their positive test rate is below 5% for at least two weeks.
Because of the university’s low positivity rate at the beginning of the semester, officials decided not to further postpone a return to in-person classes.
Citing the nationwide vaccine rollout, university officials are now planning on expanding in-person learning for the fall semester, with as many as 70% of courses being taught face-to-face.
It’s likely this recent vaccine effort on campus will serve to bolster the university’s push to return to a more normal campus environment in the fall.
“It feels good to just take a step toward getting back to normal,” Kelly Carraro, a fourth-year communication sciences and disorders student, told The News Record shortly after getting her vaccine on Sunday.
Additional walk-in appointments are available on Tuesday for students who may not have been able to make it to the on-campus vaccine clinic over the weekend. For faster service, students are being urged to register online.