The University of Cincinnati’s independent student news organization, The News Record, is now accepting applications for multiple staff positions for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Available positions include Designer, Opinion Editor and Opinion Reporter.
The Designer is responsible for creating and formatting the print editions of The News Record as well as creating content for its social media platforms.
Applicants for the Designer position should have a sense of basic design principles, an understanding of social media content, and the ability to use the Adobe and Microsoft suites. Applicants must be able to work on a deadline and be able to work in a fast-paced environment.
The Opinion Editor is responsible for pitching, writing, and editing content for the editorial section of The News Record, as well as managing the Opinion Reporter and contributors.
Applicants for the opinion section should be well-versed in AP style and be familiar with journalistic writing, have the ability to independently pitch, write and edit engaging, localized and relevant story ideas. Applicants must be able to work on a deadline and in a fast-paced environment. Applicants are not required to be a student in journalism or a related track but should have relevant journalism experience.
The Opinion Reporter is responsible for pitching and writing content for the editorial section of The News Record.
Applicants for the opinion section should be well-versed in AP style and be familiar with journalistic writing, have the ability to independently pitch, write, and edit engaging, localized, and relevant story ideas. Applicants must be able to work on a deadline and in a fast-paced environment. Applicants are not required to be a student in journalism or a related track.
These are paid positions with up to 15 hours of work per week.
Those interested can request more information or an application by emailing the incoming editor-in-chief, Allison Kiehl, for a copy at kiehlam@mail.uc.edu. Applications are due at noon on Friday, April 21.