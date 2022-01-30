Red TNR logo

The University of Cincinnati's independent student news organization, The News Record, is now accepting applications for editor-in-chief for the 2022-2023 school year. 

Applicants should be well-versed in AP style, able to work in a fast-paced environment, possess strong leadership skills and have extensive experience in journalism or a related track.

This is a paid position with up to 24 hours of work per week. 

For those interested, please email current editor-in-chief, David Rees (reesdm@mail.uc.edu), for an application. Applications are due by midnight, Feb. 11. Staff interviews will occur between Feb. 14 – 18, followed by interviews with members of the Communication Board the week of Feb. 20. 

Questions about the position and application process can be sent to David Rees. 

David Rees has been with The News Record since 2018 as chief reporter, features editor, managing editor and now editor-in-chief. He previously interned at CityScene Media Group, Cincinnati Magazine, VMSD Magazine and Columbus Monthly.