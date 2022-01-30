The University of Cincinnati's independent student news organization, The News Record, is now accepting applications for editor-in-chief for the 2022-2023 school year.
Applicants should be well-versed in AP style, able to work in a fast-paced environment, possess strong leadership skills and have extensive experience in journalism or a related track.
This is a paid position with up to 24 hours of work per week.
For those interested, please email current editor-in-chief, David Rees (reesdm@mail.uc.edu), for an application. Applications are due by midnight, Feb. 11. Staff interviews will occur between Feb. 14 – 18, followed by interviews with members of the Communication Board the week of Feb. 20.
Questions about the position and application process can be sent to David Rees.