The University of Cincinnati (UC) student news organization, The News Record (TNR), has elected a new editor-in-chief (EIC) for the 2022-23 school year. Emma Balcom, a third-year journalism student with an environmental studies minor, will succeed current EIC David Rees.
Balcom first found her home at TNR during her first week at UC. While at freshman orientation, Balcom visited the TNR newsroom and immediately knew TNR was where she wanted to spend her years at UC. Balcom got her start in the newsroom as a contributor for the life and arts section, and once her first story was published, Balcom knew she had found her place.
Balcom was thrilled to learn of her selection as EIC. She likes to describe her experience with TNR as empowering.
“It’s empowering not just for myself, but for everyone; whether it's our contributors or our staff or designers or anything, it's just empowering people to grow and develop on their skills, and also empowering readers to make their own decisions about the things that are going on [at UC],” Balcom said. “They're well-informed about what's going on because of the work that we're doing.”
Balcom hopes to continue the mission of diversity and inclusion that current EIC Rees brought to TNR. In the next year, she also hopes to spend more time focusing on accessibility and outreach with TNR.
“Making sure that we get our information into as many hands on campus as we can, whether that be students or faculty or staff or families, I feel like that pairs well with diversity and inclusion,” Balcom said. “Making sure that we're reaching out to diverse groups of people, whether that's making sure that they get the information that they need to make informed decisions or telling stories that deserve to be told in different communities.”
Balcom has completed an internship with Cincinnati Magazine, and her previous roles at TNR have been as life and arts editor and managing editor. Balcom strives to make TNR a place that is efficient and welcoming.
“TNR was the first kind of family I really made on campus because I didn't know anyone coming into Cincinnati, and the biggest thing I got myself into my first year was TNR,” Balcom said. “I was writing every week, so I had to kind of become close to the newsroom.”
Current EIC Rees is confident in Balcom’s ability to lead the team.
“Emma first joined TNR as a freshman and we’ve watched her grow throughout her roles as a contributor to life and arts editor and managing editor, to now editor-in-chief,” Rees said. “Stepping into leadership positions, she has played a pivotal role in the success of our newsroom and I’m so grateful she is leading TNR’s staff next school year.”
Finishing off her final year in school as TNR’s EIC is a welcomed challenge for Balcom. The value of being the student voices for UC students does not go ignored by her. She makes note that it is students who provide the bulk of funding to the university and that students should have the access and right to know what the university is doing with that money. Whether it be hard news, features or events, Balcom sees the value in highlighting the work of all.
“I love UC, but I think it's also huge to hold the things that you love accountable as well,” said Balcom. “I feel like we've done a really good job at making sure that we do that, and we can still have love for our school.”