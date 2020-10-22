Kadi Riffe scored one of the most colorful jobs on campus: graduate assistant at the University of Cincinnati's (UC) LGBTQ Center.
After graduating from UC with her bachelor's degree in women's, gender, and sexuality studies (WGSS), she accepted the job. Now, she is a graduate student working towards her master's in WGSS. Upon receiving the news that she was offered the job, she was thrilled to be working at a place that stands to be welcoming and inclusive.
"I could talk about my job all day," said Riffe. "I wanted to work directly with individuals. Gender and sexuality was something I always had an interest in. After taking classes at UC, I knew that was what I wanted to do. I saw this opportunity pop up and I thought it was perfect for me."
Riffe is in a unique position this year, as the center — which is celebrating its tenth birthday this year — has been without an official director for more than six months. A new director was to be appointed earlier this year, but the university was on a hiring freeze due to COVID-19.
UC's Dean of Students, Juan Guardia, has been supervising the LGBTQ Center in place of the director. He also looks over student life resources such as the African American Cultural Resource Center and Ethnic Programs and Services. As of Oct. 19, the center is in the final round of interviews for a new director.
"[Juan Guardia] has his own full plate," Riffe said. "That leaves me with a few extra responsibilities since we don't have a director."
Social media campaigns, programming and physically cleaning the center are just a few of the things Riffe is responsible for on the fifth floor of Steger Student Life Center. She also plays a role in planning events and activities like the new THRIVE program starting up soon.
THRIVE is a UC mentoring program for students in the LGBTQ community, including allies. Freshmen and sophomore students are paired with upperclassmen with similar identities or upperclassmen with the same hobbies or majors. The purpose of the program is to build community despite the limitations of COVID-19.
"My current project has been THRIVE. It's really fun. The attention is for, you know, those who are questioning or are newly out, just people trying to live comfortably. These individuals get paired up with mentors who might have a similar gender or interests," said Riffe. "The point is really to set them up and have a connection. Making those connections is hard right now with COVID. Students can do homework with each other, or talk about issues, that kind of stuff."
Riffe encourages students to use the resources the LGBTQ Center provides, like virtual community and coffee on Wednesday afternoons. She wants to build a relationship with all those she comes in contact with.
"Meeting the students who use the resources is my favorite part. I make all kinds of new friends all the time. I get to serve a mentorship role in a way which I really enjoy," said Riffe.