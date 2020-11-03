With a pandemic and 2020 election results rolling in, many people are on the edge of their seats. However, a UC student and a UC alumna choose not to lose sight of the importance of voting.
Bethany Moore, a fourth-year communication design major in the College of Design, Art, Architecture, and Planning (DAAP), wanted to make sure that she took advantage of her privilege to vote seriously this year.
At the start of the election, she wasn’t quite sure if she would vote due to the overwhelming impact of the world around her. Nevertheless, Moore knew in her heart that she had to put her emotions aside and not focus on herself, but others as well.
“We didn’t always have the ability to have an impact. It’s a way to make your voice heard,” Moore said. “Even if it feels like it doesn’t make a difference, it does in the long run, and I feel like just partaking in it, even the act of doing it, is homage to all the people that have sacrificed in order to make that a possibility.”
Having the opportunity to participate in movements like Black Lives Matter inspired her to voice her views.
When it was time for Moore to turn in her ballot, she was motivated more than ever to vote because of how critical she views the election.
She believes that coming into this election, people want to make a difference.
“Especially with what’s happened this year in particular, I feel like people have an understanding of how politics affect their lives,” Moore said. “Now, with the events that have gone on, you’ve seen how officials have responded.”
Abygia Tibebe, a UC alumna with a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience, also believes that voting is significantly important.
Her passion for voting stems from her parents. Tibebe’s parents immigrated from Ethiopia to the United States about 25 years ago in hopes of a better future for their family.
“There’s voter suppression in the U.S, but there’s a different type of voter suppression all around the world. A lot of people don’t how fortunate they are able to participate in fair elections,” Tibebe said.
She not only feels empowered to vote due to the adversities her parents had to face, but because of the many challenges that the Black community had to endure in order to vote.
John Lewis, a civil rights activist, inspires Tibebe to actively vote in every race that she can. Lewis wrote an article in the New York Times called “Together You Can Redeem the Soul of Our Nation,” released after he had just passed away. “[These were] his final words to the people of America,” she said.
“Voting and participating in the democratic process are key. The vote is the most non-violent change agent you can have in a democratic society. You must use it because it’s not guaranteed, and you can lose it,” Lewis said.
Tibebe believes that choosing an individual that reflects your values and will positively impact your community is crucial to bringing about change in our society.
In her opinion, someone can go without voting their entire lives, but not using their voice can be harmful to themselves, their friends, family, and co-workers.
“If you’re not liking what’s happening in your community, you have the opportunity to be a part of that change,” said Tibebe.
Whether it’s a presidential election or local election Tibebe will be there.