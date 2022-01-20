On New Year’s Eve, University of Cincinnati (UC) students traveled to Dallas, Texas, in droves to support the Bearcats at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. On social media, many shared a Snapchat map screenshot of students in many stages of the drive (or flight), and excitement was palpable online and in-person. A crowd of 76,313 filled the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, and Bearcat fans made up a sizeable chunk.
Fourth-year students Hattie Martin and Winter Crews went to Dallas for the game and shared their experiences with The News Record. Martin went with a group of her friends, while Crews traveled with the UC marching band.
Martin, a public relations student with a dual minor in marketing and fashion design studies, decided to visit Dallas for the UC game because she is a huge Bearcats fan.
“I went to every single home football game this past season and felt like it made sense if I made the trip to round out the season with the rest of my friends and fellow fans,” she said. “This semester is also my last semester at UC, and I wanted to have another experience I could have with me forever as a proud UC student.”
Martin and a group of her friends drove to the game and split a hotel in downtown Dallas, meeting up with other UC students.
Crews, a journalism and political science student, has played clarinet with the UC Bearcat Band since her freshman year. Previously, she has traveled to Annapolis and Birmingham with the band, though she says the Cotton Bowl in Dallas was her best experience.
“I think missing out on going to the Peach Bowl last year made the whole vibe within the band happy to have the opportunity to go on this trip,” she said.
Crews and the band traveled by bus to Dallas, and it was her first trip to Texas.
“I had never been before, and without the Bearcat Marching Band who knows when I would have been able to get this opportunity,” she said.
Since NCAA football moved to its current playoff format in 2014, the UC v. Alabama game represented the first time a non-Power Five conference team has played in the NCAA College Football Playoff (CFP). The Power Five includes the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Big 10 Conference, Big 12 Conference, Pac-12 Conference and the Southeastern Conference (SEC).
The Bearcats are currently members of the American Athletic Conference (AAC). However, in September 2021, they accepted a membership offer to the Big 12 Conference, which they will join before the 2024-2025 school year.
All of this excitement led to an electric stadium environment, according to Martin.
“I found myself looking up at the big screen to see the UC C-Paw logo and pinching myself,” she said. “It was amazing to see the stadium filled with so many Cincinnati family, friends, alumni and current students all cheering on their team.”
Crews had a similar experience, citing that being in the stadium was an emotional experience.
“Right before the band took the field for our pregame performance, I was fighting off tears and trying not to lose it,” she said. “It was just completely overwhelming to be in that stadium and be given the chance to perform and do what I love for so many people.”
While the Bearcats lost to Alabama in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, their 2021 season was historic and will inform upcoming recruitment and seasons with head coach Luke Fickell at the helm for the foreseeable future.
“While the score wasn’t what we hoped for, it was an honor to play and represent being an underdog,” Martin said. “I walked into the stadium and left the stadium being a Bearcats fan.”