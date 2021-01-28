The 8% budget cut put in place at the University of Cincinnati (UC) last semester in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic is here to stay.
During a recent address to faculty, UC President Neville Pinto said the more than $30 million budget cut made in August will likely remain in place for the duration of the pandemic.
Though some faculty have said that cuts should be reduced considering the pandemic’s financial impact on the university was not as serious as officials first expected.
Last semester, the board of trustees approved the reallocation of dollars from the university’s general funds budget as a result of a reduction in support from the state’s higher education subsidy and the possibility of lower enrollment.
The general funds budget encompasses expenses such as instruction, academic support, public service and student services.
At the time, administrators at public universities throughout the state had braced for a 20% reduction in state funding for the 2021 fiscal year, but that reduction has since been dramatically softened to 4.38%.
The university was also able to break enrollment records for the eighth consecutive year, though with fewer international students.
Given the university was able to weather the pandemic better than expected, a joint budget report by Faculty Senate and the UC chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) called for the budget cut to be reduced from 8% to 3%.
The report argues that funds have been diverted away from academics in the form of budget cuts when that money should've been siphoned from areas like administrative salaries, which are growing faster than any other employee group, and the athletics subsidy.
"Permanent cuts should not be used for temporary crises," the report states.
The report didn't receive a flat-out endorsement from Faculty Senate, which instead endorsed it as "a starting point for discussion."
Some members of Faculty Senate expressed concern that reducing administrative salaries now might harm the university's provost search. Provost Kristi Nelson recently announced that she will be retiring in June.
However, the AAUP did give the report its full endorsement, Amber Peplow, the union’s chair of budget and compensation, previously told The News Record.
While UC has so far been able to navigate the storm better than other universities, Pinto contends that managing the pandemic has still exerted a “very substantial” cost.
According to Pinto, the main cost drivers are an increase in staffing needed to enforce pandemic protocols; the 30,000 to 40,000 COVID-19 tests that will be administered for the spring semester; and the loss of approximately 600 students living in residence halls.
“It’s a challenge to manage financially through such uncertain times,” he said. Because of that uncertainty, “we have to stick to the 8% cut,” he added.
Still, Pinto emphasized to members of Faculty Senate that instruction is his administration’s top priority.
“Our commitment as a leadership is to ensure that our core mission is supported and that is where we will always be,” he said.