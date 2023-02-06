The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The 24th Annual Kuamka Ball took place at the Tangeman University Center Great Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Kuamka cohort candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka. The AACRC Choir will host the CCM chorus to celebrate Black History Month in concert on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the AACRC.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
To kick off Black History Month, the University of Cincinnati (UC) hosted its annualKuamka Weekfrom Jan. 30 through Feb. 3. Brought to UC by the African American Cultural and Resource Center (AACRC), students participate in a week full of events to determine a possible Mr. Kuamka, Miss Kuamka or Mx. Kuamka.
Kuamka is a Swahili term for “in the beginning.” Annually, the AACRC hosts events just about every day of this week for students to come together and enjoy the start of Black History Month. Mr. and Miss Kuamka, the roles announced at the end of the week, are two students chosen by a panel of staff involved to be student representatives of the AACRC until the next year.
“To be considered a Kuamka participant, students should be active in the center and on campus and in good academic standing,” said Cerelia Bizzell, assistant director of the AACRC. “Applications open in the fall, and more announcements follow once selected to move forward. Also, our event is inclusive. We welcome candidates who aspire to be the new Mr., Ms., or Mx. Kuamka”
The week kicked off with a Q&A and meet-the-candidates event on Monday, Jan. 30. Students could attend to ask the candidates in the running valuable questions about their platform. Then, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the candidates participated in a talent show, in which a panel of staff judged their performances, monologues and more. The judges included many involved UC staff members: Christopher Allen, Dr. Aisha Evans, Arin Gentry, Tracy Steehler, Anthony J. Stone and Ashleigh Wade.
“Kuamka consists of a week-long competition in which candidates participate in five contests, including essay, interview, platform, question and answer, and our talent show,” Bizzell said, as project lead of the week’s events. “We crown the new Mr. and Ms. Kuamka on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the annual Red, Green, Black, and Gold Ball.”
On Friday, Feb. 3, the Habari Gani Ambassadors (HGA) hosted a Kuamka social, to wrap up the week by bringing students together. The big main event of Kuamka Week is always the Saturday that wraps the week up. This year, on Saturday, Feb. 4, the annual Red, Black, Green and Gold Ball took place, in which the Kuamka royalty was crowned. Candidates Aaron Allen and Jaela Kennedy were ultimately crowned Mr. and Ms. Kuamka.
Each year, the ball varies in theme. The theme this year was Black Renaissance. The goal of this year’s theme is to acknowledge the transition the Black community has experienced since last year. The theme shows the reconnection of Black pride and love for one another within the community. The event follows cocktail attire with light refreshments provided.
“My favorite part of the event is the Red, Green, Black and Gold Ball because, as a community, we come together to celebrate Black excellence and the accomplishments of our students,” Bizzell said. “It's lovely to see staff, faculty, first-year students, graduate students and community members come together and cheer our candidates on while recognizing everyone's success.”
Hayley has contributed to The News Record since her freshman year and is now going into her junior year as the features reporter. She has completed an internship for VMSD Magazine and is now interning for the College of Arts and Sciences MarComm office.