For the second consecutive year, two candidates are running unopposed to become student body president and vice president within the University of Cincinnati’s Undergraduate Student Government (SG).
Logan Lindsay, a fourth-year computer engineering student, and Karl Dierking, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student, announced their campaign Feb. 21 to become the next president and vice president of the UC student body.
The two students have six years of combined experience in SG. Currently, Lindsay serves as the College of Engineering and Applied Science (CEAS) Tribunal’s president and is also chief of staff to SG’s current vice president, Abbie Smith; whereas Dierking is SG’s external holdover senator.
“We believe that we have a ton of good experience throughout our respective roles and we definitely didn't want that to go to waste,” said Lindsay. “We are running for this position because we do want to pass on that experience, and we do want to continue to ensure that we have a successful future as an organization and university.”
Both Lindsay and Dierking have worked on numerous initiatives throughout their time in SG and contribute different skills to the campaign.
During his time with the current administration, Lindsay helped provide menstrual products to UC students and hopes to expand the program if elected. Dierking most notably partnered with UC administrators and multiple SG members to petition to make the university’s fight song more inclusive to the student body — and succeeded.
The duo met through CEAS Ambassadors — a service organization that advances relationships between students and faculty in the engineering college — where they gave tours to prospective engineering students. After volunteering and taking classes together throughout the year, they realized how well they worked together as a team.
“We both complement each other very well — I have experience that he doesn’t, and he has that experience that I don’t,” said Lindsay.
Lindsay and Dierking were inspired by their shared experience at UC and subsequently decided to run as a slate to become the 2020-21 student body president and vice president, respectively.
The campaign season did not begin without controversy, however. Two opposing candidates intending to run for the presidency — Kish Richardson and Gerald Crosby, both currently at-large senators — were rejected by SG’s Election Facilitation Committee (EFC) after failing to turn in their petitions on time.
When asked about the slates that were denied from running in the SG presidential race, the now unopposed candidates declined to comment.
Lindsay and Dierking began planning to run for office in early September and are excited to show students everything they’ve worked on for the upcoming election, they said.
“We planned this a long time ago,” said Dierking. “We’ve done all the work. We’ve completed research and have PDF’s for every platform point explaining why we want to do it, how we’re going to do it and when we expect it to be done.”
Lindsay and Dierking are running on four main platform points: Accessibility, Inclusion, Sustainability, and Next.
In order to identify these goals, Lindsay and Dierking held focus groups — hearing directly from students, faculty and staff about the problems they have encountered during their time at UC and what they want to see changed at the university drastically influenced their campaign, they said.
The duo hopes to remove barriers prohibiting students from reaching their end goals through their accessibility platform, ensure students feel included in the classroom and in the community through their inclusion platform and make UC more environmentally responsible through their sustainability platform.
The slate’s “next” platform point draws inspiration from UC President Neville Pinto’s “Next Lives Here” strategic direction, said Dierking.
“Next really ties in with the forward thinking of our platform of getting you to the next chapter of your life,” added Lindsay. “If you're set out to achieve a dream or initiative, we want to make sure that you have the resources and opportunities needed to make that come to fruition.”
According to their campaign website, Lindsay and Dierking’s campaign platform includes the following goals:
Advising training enhancements
Advising makes a significant impact on the lives and academic careers of university students — Lindsay and Dierking want to ensure advisors at UC are well-prepared to assist the students they work with. They hope to accomplish this initiative by working with pathways advising, as well as advising heads in each department, to create an action plan and later establish a training program for advisors.
Tap or click here for more information on this platform point.
Embedded CAPS counselors
As UC’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) office is located off-campus, the slate hopes to make counselors more accessible to students. They plan to create an embedded CAPS counselor program that houses counselors in colleges and centers, drawing inspiration from peer institutions such as the University of Michigan and the University of Texas at Austin.
Tap or click here for more information on this platform point.
Bearcats Pantry enhancements
The Bearcats Pantry offers free food, personal hygiene products and cleaning supplies to students in need. Lindsay and Dierking hope to create a delivery program and extend operating hours of the Bearcat Pantry. They plan to utilize Bearcats Pantry Volunteers and allow them to deliver food across UC using university vehicles. They hope to provide volunteer hours for members of Greek life, which in turn will also extend the hours and days of the pantry.
Tap or click here for more information on this platform point.
Student homelessness fund
Currently, when a student experiences housing insecurity, they can be moved into an empty campus residence hall owned by the university. However, UC Housing still charges students for staying in the available rooms. Lindsay and Dierking hope to create a fund that the housing office can pull expenses from, rather than charge these at-risk students. They plan to allocate money from the annual SG budget and will accept donations through the UC Foundation in order to increase the number of students the fund may benefit.
Tap or click here for more information on this platform point.
Increased identity/minority-based center collaboration
Lindsay and Dierking hope to collaborate with identity and minority-based centers on campus — such as the African American Cultural and Resource Center (AARC), LGBTQ Center, Women’s Center, Office of Ethnic Programs and Services and UC International — to help expand the organizations’ impact campus-wide. They plan to work with directors to provide financial resources for this initiative.
Tap or click here for more information on this platform point.
‘Ask for Lexi’ campaign
The “Ask for Lexi” campaign installs posters in bar and restaurant bathrooms that give patrons the ability to leave an uncomfortable or potentially threatening situation. The candidates hope to bring this “secret code” campaign to campus. They plan to work with Women Helping Women, a local sexual assault and domestic violence advocacy group, as well as nearby bar and restaurant owners to discuss implementation of sexual assault and domestic violence training.
Tap or click here for more information on this platform point.
Meatless Mondays
Meat dishes leave a higher carbon footprint compares to meatless dishes. In order to help reduce UC’s carbon footprint, the candidates hope to provide environmentally conscious meal alternatives once a week in one dining hall on campus. Meat dishes would still be available; however, a majority of the meals in the dining hall would be meat-free. Lindsay and Dierking plan to work with Food Services to create a prospective menu for students.
Tap or click here for more information on this platform point.
Reducing plastic waste
Lindsay and Dierking hope to reduce plastic waste by focusing on alternatives to straws and improving “grab ‘n go” stations across campus. These to-go stations — such as Catskeller, Quick Mick’s, Victory Parkway Café, Teachers Café, Campus Green Café, Campus View Café and DAAP Café — only offer meals that are encased entirely in plastic. The candidates plan to work with Food Services to implement other box and straw options to help make campus more sustainable.
Tap or click here for more information on this platform point.
Food awareness campaign
Food waste and overcrowded dining halls are common problems at universities, and UC is no different. Lindsay and Dierking hope to eliminate these issues by working with Food and Campus Services to create affordable reusable containers and allow students to purchase them in each of the dining halls. In addition, the slate plans to use dining hall displays to provide students with ways to help reduce food waste.
Tap or click here for more information on this platform point.
UC food services mobile ordering app
Lindsay and Dierking hope to allow students to order from some of the university’s food locations — such as Starbucks, Chick-Fil-A and Taco Bell — through the UC mobile app. Students would be able to skip long wait lines and pick up their food at the restaurant’s counter. The candidates plan to work with Food Services to integrate the feature into the university’s app and help the respective eateries handle mobile delivery.
Tap or click here for more information on this platform point.
Assisting with first job expenses
Inspired by “Crayons to Computers” — an organization that ensures student teachers have all necessary supplies for their classrooms — the candidates hope to financially assist students who accumulate expenses during their professional development experiences, such as internships or co-ops. Lindsay and Dierking plan to work with local non-profit organizations to provide supplies for students.
Tap or click here for more information on this platform point.
Self-served professional headshot booth
Lindsay and Dierking hope to provide free, professional headshots to students through a self-served professional headshot booth that would operate 40 hours a week. They plan to collaborate with the Division of Experience-Based Learning and Career Education, as well as the Bearcat Promise, to raise the necessary funds needed to pay for the booth. They would also work with the Bearcat Career Studio to install the booth in an accessible location on campus.
Tap or click here for more information on this platform point.
Voting for Undergraduate SG elections opens Wednesday, March 4, and will close Friday, March 6. Election results are expected to be announced Friday between 6-6:30 p.m., according to Dierking. Students have the opportunity to vote for presidential candidates and future at-large senators through Blackboard.