University of Cincinnati (UC) student and director of Campus Services for the campus life committee, Kirtanaa Muthukrishnan, recently created a petition for Langsam Library to be open 24/7.
Langsam is UC’s largest library. Its current hours are 8 a.m. to midnight on Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to midnight on Sunday.
“We need a comfortable and accessible space to work on our assignments, study for exams and access printers,” Muthukrishnan said.
Muthukrishnan said the university’s student government have been working with the library since the beginning of the academic year to try and extend the hours. The fourth floor of Langsam used to be open 24/7 pre-pandemic. When the library and public safety budget was cut, however, the staffing was cut as well. This made it harder to keep those hours and extend them to the main floor, Muthukrishnan said.
The petition currently has nearly 300 signatures, and while Muthukrishnan is hoping for 500, she said she is amazed by how many people have already signed.
“It is constructive to show the libraries that the student body supports this initiative and extension of hours is a worthwhile investment,” Muthukrishnan said.
The director of UC Library Facilities and Planning, Amanda Welter, has been at UC for nine years. She first heard of the petition while monitoring social media and saw the post on Reddit. Welter said keeping the library open is not a matter of pros and cons, it is a matter of using the resources that are available.
“In order for Langsam to stay open, we must have both staffing and security, especially in the overnight hours. At this time, UC Public Safety does not have the personnel to staff the library 24/7,” Welter said.
Because of the collaboration between Muthukrishnan, the petition signatures, student government and UC Public Safety, Langsam has agreed to extend its hours to 3 a.m. on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays from March 19 to April 26.
“In the past, we discovered that the number of people in the library dropped off dramatically to just a handful after 2 a.m., so we’re hopeful that extending to 3 a.m. will accommodate most students’ needs,” Welter said.
Welter also said the library will continue to monitor attendance and staffing to make necessary adjustments, if they are able, for next academic year.
“We need to take advantage of the extended hours to show that the increased logistics and required costs for 24/7 access are justified,” Muthukrishnan said. “In terms of UC, increased funding to the library and Public Safety budget is paramount for getting our Langsam Library open back for 24 hours a day and seven days a week.”