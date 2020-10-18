The University of Cincinnati (UC) has made changes to Catalyst aimed at bettering inclusivity for gender nonconforming students.
Students at UC can now designate their pronouns and gender identity through Catalyst as of Oct. 8.
The university’s Division of Student Affairs, University Registrar and Office of Enrollment Management have been collaborating for the past year to create this function.
Dean of Students Juan Guardia said he is excited about the new feature.
“We believe it is important for students to self-identify with their lived experience. Our hope is that it positively assists students and supports their authentic, self-identification,” said Guardia. “We have received great, supportive feedback from students, faculty and staff alike.”
Students can adjust their pronouns and gender expression by logging into Catalyst, clicking the ‘My Profile’ tab, then going to the ‘Personal Details’ tab located under the ‘Personal Information’ page. Next, click on the ‘Biographic’ tab of the right-hand side of the page and navigate to the ‘Gender Expression’ tab.
Students have a variety of options for both pronouns and gender expression.
Pronoun options include:
- He/Him/His
- She/Her/Hers
- They/Them/Theirs
- Ze/Hir/Hirs
- Ze/Zir/Zirs
- My pronouns are not listed
- I do not use gender pronouns
- I prefer not to say
- Unknown
Gender Identity options include:
- Agender
- Gender Non-Conforming
- Gender Queer
- Man
- Non-Binary
- Trans Man
- Trans Woman
- Woman
- My gender is not listed
- I prefer not to say
- Unknown