Students at the University of Cincinnati (UC) are calling for a pass/fail option for fall semester, but college deans ultimately have the final word.
The calls for pass/fail are widespread among both students and faculty.
More than 1,300 students at the university’s colleges of Arts and Sciences and Engineering and Applied Science have signed petitions calling on college leaders to implement a pass/fail grading option.
Undergraduate Student Government (SG) unanimously passed a resolution on Nov. 4 also calling for a pass/fail option, despite concern from Student Body Vice President Karl Dierking that asking officials to adopt the option so late in the semester may appear suspicious.
Additionally, Faculty Senate passed a motion on Nov. 12 endorsing pass/fail.
Some student leaders expressed frustration with what they perceived as the administration’s inaction on the issue, leaving it to students to advocate for pass/fail 11 weeks into the semester.
Pass/fail was made available in the spring and summer semesters, after the coronavirus pandemic caused a quick shift to remote learning.
But those decisions are left to colleges, and at times, individual academic units, Provost Kristi Nelson said during a joint meeting of university governance bodies on Nov. 12.
So far, only a handful of college’s are considering the pass/fail option, said College of Arts and Sciences Tribunal Senator Isabel Slonneger, who wrote SG’s resolution, adding that right now discussions are “very informal.”
But even if there are not any ongoing discussions, college leaders are at least aware of student demands, as the resolution was presented to the Dean’s Roundtable on Nov. 4, she said.
“People are struggling because of the pandemic; they’re struggling with their mental health; they’re struggling financially,” Slonneger said. “That’s just the reality of people’s lives right now.”
Approximately 53% of students who have used university counseling services said that the pandemic has negatively affected their academics, according to data from UC’s office of Counseling and Psychological Services.
Arts and Sciences, which has the largest enrollment of any college at UC, is currently considering making the option available, Dean Valerio Ferme said in an email to The News Record. But the college is currently awaiting a vote from its faculty senate, he added.
Colleges need to decide whether to make pass/fail available by Nov. 23.
If colleges do make it an option, there is concern that students looking to graduate in the fall might find themselves waiting longer to get their degrees if they opt for pass/fail, Student Body President Logan Lindsay said in an email.
Students have historically been given a few days after grades are due to opt in for pass/fail, said Lindsay. Fall semester grades are due Dec. 14 and the university closes shortly after for the holidays, giving administrators a limited time to certify those degrees, he added.
However, other student leaders have said that students should know what they are signing up for.
“We should consider this as informed consent,” said Conner Herbert, internal holdover senator with SG, during a weekly senate meeting on Nov. 4.
Though no definitive decisions have been made, Slonneger said she is hopeful college leaders will make pass/fail available to students.