The honorees of Sisters in Arms represent a diverse group of women who find common ground from their service in the United States Armed Services and their studies at the University of Cincinnati (UC). They were recognized on April 6 at the African American Cultural and Research Center (AACRC) for their accomplishments in military service and academic pursuits.
Veterans Programs & Services honored five women with the Moore Award – named after Rosa Sanders-Moore, a woman veteran of the Second World War and an alum of UC, at the Sisters in Arms dinner.
Women can be nominated by a peer, faculty or staff member to be considered for the Moore Award. Candidates can also self-nominate. All honorees must be current UC students, including the Blue Ash and Clairmont campuses, and show exemplary military service, community service and GPA qualities.
This year's recipients are Faith Gregory of the Lindner College of Business, Tabitha Rios of UC Blue Ash, Shawnda Roberts of the Winkle College of Pharmacy, Maggie Schad of the College of Allied Health & College of Medicine, and Grace Swarts of UC Clermont College.
April Culbreath, winner of the Moore Award in 2022, served as the Emcee for the evening, beginning with the event's significance for women veterans.
"Women veterans sometimes shy away from even being seen or even letting anybody know that they were veterans because sometimes people don't believe them and you don't have the time to explain to anybody either. We're mothers, business owners, and anything in between," Culbreath said. "So it's hard for women already so I love the fact that we can celebrate women in this space today, especially with such a wonderful award."
Sisters in Arms traditionally occurs at the end of March, Women's history month, to celebrate women, as only a small percentage of Active Duty Military members and an even smaller group of veterans represent that demographic.
According to the US Department of Defense, Women made up 17.3% of Active Duty Service Members in 2021. Pew Research Center estimates that in that same year, only 11% of veterans in the United States were women.
Terence Harrison, program manager of Veterans Programs & Services, also understands that oftentimes, women veterans are overlooked. However, he feels that the Sisters in Arms program works to change that. "We have a chance to right a wrong," Harrison said. "That's why we started this program."
As the evening went on, Honorees were presented with their awards, and all had the opportunity to speak.
"I was one of the female veterans that would put my head down and walk because I felt like I didn't look like a Veteran," Rios said. "But no matter what you raised your hand to serve. Not just because I went to Bagram (Afghanistan) not just because I was the only private in my class, but because I decided I wanted to be there."
Roberts had a different sentiment; she is proud of her service in the Army: "My military career has been very colorful. I am one of the soldiers that do walk around in the uniform with your head high because it is an honor to be able to serve because we can."