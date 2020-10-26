Student leaders at the University of Cincinnati (UC) are voicing their overwhelming opposition to a proposed federal rule that would limit the amount of time international students are able to stay in the country.
The university’s Undergraduate Student Government (SG) unanimously voted in favor of a resolution opposing a proposed rule from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) during its regular senate meeting on Oct. 21.
The department’s rule change, if it goes into effect, would have international students limited to a maximum stay of four years.
“This effort would create a fixed time period of admission for certain aliens, consistent with most other temporary visa classifications, while still allowing these aliens an opportunity to legally extend their stay or re-apply for admission where appropriate,” said Ken Cuccinelli, a senior DHS official, in a release.
However, student leaders at UC argue that four years is not enough for international students to complete their degree.
Less than half of first-time bachelor’s degree recipients in 2015-16 finished their degree within four years or less, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics.
International students from more than 50 countries could find their stays limited to two years, as the new rule limits stays for students hailing from countries with high visa overstay rates. DHS classifies a high overstay rate as being more than 10%.
Students from Iran, Sudan, Syria and North Korea would also be limited to a two-year stay as these countries are listed as state sponsors of terrorism by the U.S. Department of State.
DHS claims the proposed rule would improve national security, but the Inter-University Council of Ohio, which includes UC, said the rule change is not needed as international students are already regularly tracked.
“This proposed rule will make it more difficult for international students and exchange visitors to maintain their status and it will overload an already over-burdened immigration system,” Bruce Johnson, the council’s president and CEO, wrote in an open letter.
Johnson said a rule change could place additional burdens on international students, adding that enrollment of international students is on the decline at universities in Ohio.
“This proposed rule shows a lack of understanding of U.S. higher education,” he said.
Once in effect, international students already enrolled at universities in the U.S. will become subject to the new rule.
There were 3,500 international students enrolled at UC in fall semester 2019, according to the university’s Office of Institutional Research.