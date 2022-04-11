At the University of Cincinnati (UC), the new horticulture club has big plans to grow as a student group. The club was established this past year by third year environmental engineering students Hannah Leibman and Sophia Pedigo. The club started after the two shared a similar desire to establish a group where UC students can reflect on similar interests of plants and horticulture. While neither Leibman or Pedigo are official horticulture majors, they both love being around plants and learning about methods of maintaining and growing plants.
Leibman’s favorite plant is an orchid because of its diverse and “weird” nature. Pedigo loves African Violets, she recalls her father growing them on the windowsill when she was young. Both found a love for plants before coming to UC.
The two noticed a need for a horticulture club when their volunteer work in the UC greenhouse was becoming overwhelming in terms of the chores they had to complete. Their solution to this was to establish a group where other students can join them and gain horticulture knowledge.
“[Hannah and I] talked about how nice it would be to connect with other plant lovers and possibly create a club,” Pedigo said. “I mostly forgot about the conversation until Hannah called me one evening and asked me to be the club treasurer.”
Pedigo immediately said yes to the offer. The club’s new executive board quickly got to work with planning to make the group’s efforts a success. Now, UC’s horticulture club is focused on fostering a hands-on education approach to plant care and grow the reach of student plant enthusiasts on campus. The club wants to create this space for plant lovers of all passion levels, no matter their major or previous plant knowledge.
For Leibman and Pedigo the horticulture club represents a place to create a community of similar interests. The club’s first official meeting was in March of this year.
Leibman describes the first meeting as exciting. For both good and strange reasons. The meeting started with a police intervention as a security alarm had been mistakenly tripped in the greenhouse. Leibman says that after this hiccup though, “things got better.”
“It was so fun seeing people in awe as they explored the greenhouse for the first time,” Leibman said.
Some members ended up staying at the greenhouse for upward of two hours. Being able to see other students begin their own journey’s with discovering a new love for the greenhouse was a moment of excitement for Pedigo.
“I was definitely nervous for the first meeting, but it really was so amazing sharing the greenhouse with so many people,” Pedigo said. “The greenhouse has been a great place for me to connect with nature despite my busy schedule, so I was really happy to see other students having a similar experience.”
To Leibman, the value of a horticulture club is unmatched.
“Building the student network [of horticulture] at UC can grow a forest of creative ideas,” Leibman said. “You never know what will stem from people meeting and having the right resources.”
Looking to the future, the group hopes to branch out into the community more and create impactful projects such as growing produce for food pantries and raising sustainability awareness. Students interested in joining are invited to check out the group’s website.
When thinking of how to describe the club Leibman chose the word “budding.”
“We just started, but we can already see the beginnings of something great,” Leibman said.