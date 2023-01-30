A small group of protestors gathered near U Square on Sunday afternoon in an organized rally to stand in solidarity with the two most recent victims of police brutality.
The protest rally was organized by the University of Cincinnati (UC) chapter of Young Democratic Socialists for America (YDSA) and the Cincinnati Socialists, with Tyre Nichols and Tortuguita at the center of the afternoon’s demonstration.
Nichols was involved in a traffic stop by police in Memphis, Tennessee, on Jan. 7. He sustained fatal injuries while in a confrontation with five police officers. In video footage released by Memphis Police on Friday, Nichols appears to have been tased, kicked and beaten during the incident. He passed away three days later, on Jan. 10, in a local hospital.
Tortuguita, whose given name is Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, was an environmental activist and forest defender who was shot on-site by police on Jan. 18 at the site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, colloquially known as “Cop City.”
Before the incident, activists like Tortuguita were known to stage peaceful sit-ins in the area to protest the construction of the center. But on Jan. 18, shots were fired out of the “Cop City,” which hit and wounded a police officer in the abdomen. Police responded with gunfire, which led to the death of Tortuguita, according to the Associated Press.
Unlike Nichols, this incident yields no bodycam footage from the police officers on site.
The Cincinnati rally is among a litany of protests from across the country to stand with Nichols and Tortuguita. Since both accounts, there have been outbreaks of protests, including a rally in front of the Ohio Statehouse on the same weekend.
The rally included a series of speakers, homemade protest signs and a commotion of cars honking their horns as they passed the demonstration. The protestors' signs read “ACAB,” meaning “all cops are bastards.”
“I think we need to recognize that we're not going to let [police] just keep killing us and not saying anything,” Zoey Harig, a protestor at the rally. “We need to stand together to let them know that this can never happen again.”
Nigel Coppes attended the rally today with Harig. He believes that “there’s nothing more democratic than standing in solidarity with the working class.”
“We’re here to demand that cops, for once, are held responsible and [they] are not immune for their actions,” said Nigel Coppes, a Northern Kentucky University (NKU) student who participated in the protest. “They are held to the same standard that every other citizen is held to when committing acts of violence towards the working poor, the middle class, or anybody.”
Tino Bernard, a representative of the Cincinnati Socialists, was working to marshal the event. He wanted to spread the message of solidarity to the students of UC, protest police brutality and advocate for the abolition of the police.
“We'd like any UC Student or, any person passing by to understand the function of the police and that they are not their function is not to protect people or working-class people; their function is to protect the property of the owning classes, to quell popular movements and protests to incite fear in the masses,” Bernard said. “They do not protect us. We protect us.”