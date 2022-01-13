Editor’s note: This interview contains mention of an eating disorder.
College Conservatory of Music (CCM) acting alumni Abby Palen takes authenticity and showcases how to bring it to life in their self-produced show “Moving the Mountain.” Creating a lasting impact with art is a challenge they welcome with open arms and the reception to their work reflects this embrace. The show has received numerous accolades and has been touring in Atlanta, Tampa, Cincinnati and soon Asheville, North Carolina. Palen sat down with The News Record to discuss the impact of art, the meaning behind their show and how CCM helped them to be where they are now.
The News Record [TNR]: What was the inspiration for this show?
Abby Palen [AP]: So, my inspiration was I joined a playwriting group over the course of a year. And I had to write a play for it. So, I wrote this play, and I liked it a lot and it just grew from there.
TNR: What have been some of your favorite reactions you’ve had to this show?
AP: Well, I've had a few. I've won some awards for the show. First award I won was a grant, I got a bunch of money to develop the show more and go on tour. The best reaction that I got from performing at college was from one of the best professors I've ever had.
Her name is Sandy Grant. It was her first year of CCM, and she's blind, so she couldn't see the show. But she said that she loved my voice. I don't know what about that was special, but she was just like, ‘when you speak, you mean it and I can feel it.’ And that's all she teaches. She teaches people how to mean what they say. That’s really powerful to me.
The first iteration of the show I did, that I toured was virtual. I went to a couple different places. At Atlanta Frynge I won the best voiceover award. For the exact same reason that my professor said. I was told that when I spoke, I meant it and I cared about what I was doing.
I'm using the information I got from school and from my virtual tour. I built a better set and I toured that for the first time to Tampa this summer. There I won the Social Good Award, which was given to me because they believe the show has exceptional promise to change people's minds and make them care about things. He [the judge] said he gave it to me, because when he watched the show felt like a little kid learning.
TNR: How would you personally describe yourself as a performer?
AP: What you see is what you get in comedy. You are onstage and the funniest version of yourself is just you. That's what this show is, it's categorized as a storytelling piece, which is super bare bones, you're just telling a story. But I also made a bunch of transformable sculptures/puppets that helped me tell the story.
But in terms of like, how am I performing? What am I acting? Nothing. The goal of the piece was actually to be as authentic as possible. And use sculptures and puppets as a metaphor for my own story, my own ideas.
TNR: Speaking of puppets and sculptures, one of the components of your show is a sculpture named ‘Edna,’ could you please explain what ‘Edna’ is and what it represents?
AP: When I was in high school, I had a really bad eating disorder for four years. And when I was in college, I had it for two years. And then in my third year of college, I decided to take a break and go get help.
Edna is eating disorder as a woman, so it’s ‘ED’ [standing for eating disorder] and NA is kind of where the name came from. And then I just built what it felt like to have a voice in my head that wasn't me that informed my decisions.
Because as I got help, they taught you that you have two brains: you have an eating disorder brain and you have ‘Addy’ brain. And the goal of being here is to be Abby, and get rid of this other voice and the tool was to name it. So, in naming it, I kind of got autonomy and in building it, I got to see it and it was really cool.
I built it for free. I literally soaked cardboard and ripped it apart into pieces, and then used cardboard and wire to build a frame. I papier mached using black tissue paper and outer layer and then I took a bicycle center tubing and dried plants and I covered her and all this weirdness and then you can deconstruct her and move her around and the insides a whole new thing.
TNR: What foundations did CCM give you to allow you to produce work like this?
AP: CCM gives you the skills to make your own work. We used to do a festival called transmit. You would be assigned a group of eight to 10 random people in CCM. And then you guys would have six weeks to make a show.
You’d get a day that you had to perform and whatever you guys figured out in six weeks you did, and you got no funding, no money, no scripts, no nothing. It is the coolest thing ever. Using that method, that's how I ended up with the show.
There wasn't necessarily like a playwriting class or producing your own work class or yada, yada, yada. Like there was some initiative taken on my end. But after I produced the show independently, Richard, the head of the program at the time, let me do a performance for the entire school. So, I did all the development work with skills I got from CCM. And then CCM is the reason I started performing more, because they gave me a spot to show more.
TNR: What is the most difficult part about touring?
AP: Applying to perform. In my opinion, touring is like the coolest thing ever. You meet a bunch of people that are alike, you watch them do art and you do art and then you make friends, and you might see them in like Kansas in five years. Applying or like trying to produce your show and doing the paperwork and talking to the right people and making yourself seem like you know what you're doing.
That's hard, that takes a lot of work. I'm not very good at that part. I took a lot of writing courses, so I could write the pitch. Because I'm really bad at writing. But I really love the touring aspect.
TNR: Can you walk me through how you prepare yourself for a performance?
AP: I check in with myself about 15 minutes before the show. And it's kind of just like, if there is one person or 30 people, or 100 people or 1000 people, I will do the same show. And then I just ask like, ‘what do I need right now? Do I need to do a jumping jack or jump around for a second? Do I need to sing a song like an idiot? Like what do I need to be ready for the first moment in the show?’
Because once the show starts, it's easy, but you have to start with the right amount of openness and elasticity and willingness to be authentic. But yeah, I would say my ritual was like 15 minutes before the show just being like, ‘what do you need b-tch?’ and then giving it to myself. I have exactly 15 minutes to figure it out and then it's go time.
TNR: What do you see as the value of art and performance in times like COVID where things are so touch and go?
AP: I personally don't think that art can change the world. But I do think that art has the power to change people. So, when I do the work to see how I do in order to make good art, you have to be honest with yourself. And in order for people to appreciate art, they have to be honest with themselves. When art happens in a room, both of those parties walk out changed. So, while I don't think the art changes the whole world, I think that anybody that participates is therefore changed because of the honesty they have to experience in order to produce that art.
And if the art is funny, you might be changed by learning a few jokes. And if the art teaches you something about yourself, then you're changed by knowing that thing. And if the art is educational, you might learn something, but I think the biggest gift is just honesty, like how am I honest with myself? And how can I share that honesty with other people?
TNR: What's your favorite part about this show?
AP: In the last 20 minutes of the show ‘Edna’ sits atop this box, she's all gross and she covers the box. So, as I take apart Edna and put her away I open the box to reveal a new story, a story that hasn't been possible before with Edna in the room. I talk about mosh pits and I talk about the difference between being cut loose and being restricted.
The way I do it is I uncover the box, and I turn off the lights, and the whole theater goes totally dark for the first time in the play. Well, okay, the theater goes dark after I do this, because I don't want people to fall. I'm like, ‘hey, everybody, I invite you to like, come sit on the floor, and watch something different.’
And so when they're all sitting, all the lights in the theater go dark, and it's like a teeny, tiny television screen. And people cry every time it's great. People get so into it, like, they just look like little kids. And they can't see me, they can only see this story. I love how much it means to people. They don't know me and I don't perform to large groups of people, but they get so attached to that moment. It's really great. I feel very like I don't know, I just feel accomplished when I watch people watch that moment.