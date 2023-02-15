Snoop Dogg is coming to Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati this summer to headline the Cincinnati Music Festival.
The festival announced its line-up Wednesday, revealing the legendary hip hop artist will headline its Saturday show on July 22. Babyface, P-Funk Connection, Avery Sunshine and Norman Brown will also perform on that Saturday.
The three-day festival will kick off on Thursday, July 20, with a 50th anniversary of hip hop celebration at Andrew J. Brady Center; the line-up has yet to be announced. Then, on Friday, July 21, Grammy-award-winning singer Al Green will headline Paycor Stadium after performances by Jill Scott, Jodeci, Midnight Star and Gerald Albright.
#cmf2023 #feelslikecmf pic.twitter.com/sd1hmJWYdB— Cincinnati Music Fest (@CincyMusicFest) February 15, 2023
Tickets are on sale through the festival’s box office, which can be reached at (513) 924-0900. Tickets will go live on Ticketmaster this Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m.