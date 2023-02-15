Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg and the Snoopadelics with G-Eazy performed at McAlister on March, 2011. Thecomeupshow/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

Snoop Dogg is coming to Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati this summer to headline the Cincinnati Music Festival.

The festival announced its line-up Wednesday, revealing the legendary hip hop artist will headline its Saturday show on July 22. Babyface, P-Funk Connection, Avery Sunshine and Norman Brown will also perform on that Saturday.

The three-day festival will kick off on Thursday, July 20, with a 50th anniversary of hip hop celebration at Andrew J. Brady Center; the line-up has yet to be announced. Then, on Friday, July 21, Grammy-award-winning singer Al Green will headline Paycor Stadium after performances by Jill Scott, Jodeci, Midnight Star and Gerald Albright.

Tickets are on sale through the festival’s box office, which can be reached at (513) 924-0900. Tickets will go live on Ticketmaster this Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. 

Managing Editor

Zachary Jarrell has been with The News Record since 2020 as a staff reporter, opinion reporter, news director and now managing editor. He has interned for the Cincinnati Business Courier, Los Angeles Blade and others.