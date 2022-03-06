Isaac Smitherman and Yulia Martinez will be the next student body president and vice president at the University of Cincinnati (UC) for 2022-23.
Weeks of campaigning ended Friday, as the votes were tallied and the victorious Smitherman/Martinez presidential slate was revealed at Kade Center in Old Chem. Despite the serious nature of last Friday’s proceedings, the atmosphere in Kade Center was reminiscent of a sweet 16, with balloons, cookies and 2010s hits.
Although Martinez worried the Raphael Hicks/Casey Harloe slate was likely to beat them when the time came, it turns out their fears were unfounded, as their slate finished victorious.
Immediately after the announcement, Smitherman was ecstatic when The News Record asked him how he felt. “Feeling good, feeling great,” Smitherman said, standing adjacent to the stage’s glowing lights.
Smitherman also praised the election process itself, saying it was one of the finest in recent memory. “Plenty of election seasons have been more scandalous,” Smitherman said, but he was proud of running a “clean, fair, honest campaign.”
While Smitherman was tonight’s victor, those who came close also wanted to discuss their hard work, failures and grievances. “Honestly, I’m happy for him,” Hicks said.
While his slate came close – with Smitherman/Martinez winning by 100 votes – he was not despondent. He referenced the irony of running against “senators I trained and led,” and spoke about what lied ahead for him. “What’s next for me, I don’t know, but we’ll see,” he said.
Dhathruthv Baddam, another presidential candidate, was largely unsurprised by the Smitherman/Martinez slates ascendance. “Isaac and Yulia were favorites,” Baddam argued, downplaying his slate’s loss by saying “the lead wasn’t too much.”
New senators-at-large were also announced: Addlyne Sommerville, Austin Wood, Blessing Hanson, Brenden Pulte, Chaz Stump and Laura Meltner.
Before the gala, Smitherman quoted current Vice President Taylor Allgood, saying: “Whatever happens, that’s your purpose.”
“We put in a lot of effort, we did the best that we could,” he said.
“We came into it as friends, are we’re gonna come out of it as friends,” Martinez added.