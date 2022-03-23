UPDATE: The Department of Public Safety has responded to The News Record’s request for comment and the story has been updated to reflect that.
The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) responded to reports of a shooting on Calhoun St. last week during spring break, leaving one victim injured.
Officers responded to seven shots being fired at approximately 3:40 a.m. last Friday outside of the Hookah bar BearCat Café, according to UCPD reports.
Police confirmed one victim went to the UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was not affiliated with UC, said police reports, and the shooting was not a threat to campus.
When officers arrived on the scene, both the suspect and victim had fled, police said. According to witnesses, the unknown suspect fired the shots out of the passenger side window of a white sedan traveling westbound on Calhoun St.
Though Calhoun St. borders UC’s campus, it is outside UCPD jurisdiction. Therefore, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) is handling the case.
A spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety confirmed that no emergency notification was sent to the UC community for the shooting last Friday.
“After receiving the call, the Cincinnati Police responded, followed shortly by UCPD,” Kelly Cantwell, senior public information officer for UC Public Safety, told The News Record in an email. “Immediately upon arriving at the scene, police determined that an unknown suspect had fled the area away from campus and there was no threat to campus, so an emergency notification was not necessary at that time.”
Cantwell also confirmed that UCPD has responded to other reports of shots being fired this semester.