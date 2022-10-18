The University of Cincinnati (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) unanimously passed a pedestrian safety bill last week to make physical changes to the roads near the uptown campus.
The bill includes changes to the streets near campus, including transforming one-way streets into two-way streets and the addition of rubber speed bumps. The legislation aims to "address the need for pedestrian safety measures throughout the campus community," according to the document.
It comes after two UC students, Cayden Turner and Namiya Russell, were struck by a speeding car in late September on Jefferson Avenue, near the 86 Coffee Bar. The incident left Turner dead and Russell injured.
SG Senator Brenden Pulte presented the pedestrian safety bill during the most recent meeting. He revealed the "government relations committee is already working on a proposal" to present to the university, as well as Cincinnati City Council.
Pulte has dedicated himself to the task, meeting with City Council members to discuss the specifics of introducing and passing legislation.
"Shortly after the unfortunate incident, I reached out to Council member Mark Jefferys," Pulte told The News Record. "He connected me with staff at the Department of Transportation and Engineering, who have not been timely in responding."
Some senators wondered whether current levels of law enforcement were high enough to keep students safe. Pulte said large amounts of police in one area may change people's behavior, but, ultimately, there was a "problematic element to having police out there all the time."
"UCPD off campus has had problems," Pulte said, adding: "I don't think the solution involves them so much in the future."
Car crashes are among the most common accidents in Cincinnati. According to Cincinnati's crash report dashboard, there have been 147 fatal or severe accidents this year. Last year there were 186.
Based on the same dataset, there has been a car crash nearly every day since Turner's death on September 28.