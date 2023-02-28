The University of Cincinnati (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) on Feb. 22 unanimously passed a bill sponsoring this year’s Black Feminist Symposium.
During the meeting, Treasurer Isaac Lokose presented a sponsorship bill for the Black Feminist Symposium.
The goal of the bill and presentation was to continue the symposium, which will be held on March 3, starting at 8 a.m., and have sponsorship from SG.
Along with Lukose, the Women’s Center assistant director, Charmaine Moore Kitsinis, spoke on behalf of the event.
“As we all know, as a university, one of the main goals we have is to be a great place where different sorts of ideas can be brought to the floor for different students to engage with,” Lukose said. “Knowing that’s the case, one of the initiatives the Women’s Center had was continuing the annual Black Feminist Symposium.”
This will be the seventh year running for the symposium. Kitsinis, who will be co-chairing the event for the first time this year, said the event will address black women, representation, access to power and making decisions.
“This year’s symposium theme is building our own table and finding our own terms,” Kitsinis said. “Which explores some friction with working within oppressive systems versus working from the outside.”
According to Kitsinis, the symposium will have 14 presenters, with six or seven of those being UC students and a committee of 20 members, half of which are also students.
When further explaining the goal of the event, Kitsinis said, “For decades, the expression ‘having a seat at the table’ has been used to gauge people’s access to power and decision-making in the workplace in their communities and in political spaces. Access is often equated with the ability to wage change, and the idea here is instead of having a seat at the table we’re even bringing a folding chair, as Shirley Chisholm was famous for saying, we want to rebuild the table and define our own terms.”
The assistant director also expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming response to this year’s event. There were 116 attendees at the 2022 symposium, while this year there have been 200 registrants so far.