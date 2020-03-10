With no recourse remaining, the two slates denied from running in this year’s undergraduate student body presidential election are winding down their campaigns, while raising questions about representation in future student body elections.
Despite winning their appeal to the University of Cincinnati Student Court Feb. 28, current at-large senators Kish Richardson and Gerald Crosby were denied a second time by the Election Facilitation Committee (EFC) in an official vote Feb. 29.
The vote came after student court found EFC to be in violation of the Undergraduate Student Government (SG) bylaws, as the committee did not hold an official vote when first denying Richardson and Crosby’s slates, according to court documents.
“For complainants Crosby and Richardson on the allegations of EFC following improper procedure in deciding the eligibility of complainants based on the Student Government Bylaws, Student Court unanimously finds EFC responsible,” the court wrote in its decision.
Richardson and Crosby were initially denied because they failed to turn in their nominating petitions by the Feb. 19 deadline.
Even still, the two view the vote as being detrimental to the relationship between SG and the student body.
“It is not only unfortunate but disheartening that the disconnect that's so long existed between the student body and [SG] is only widening, but this is sadly the case,” Richardson said in an email to The News Record.
Crosby says that this most recent vote brings up questions regarding SG’s ability to properly represent the student body.
“[The vote] allows for students to feel like they aren’t heard, like they aren’t valued and there’s no representation,” he said. “It eliminates a voice for everybody.”
The exclusion of Richardson and Crosby from the race left only one slate to run unopposed. Current SG president and vice president Chandler Rankin and Abbie Smith’s slate also ran unopposed in last year’s election — the first slate to do so in more than 10 years.
The committee’s vote marks an unprecedented decision in SG and has also excluded the only minority candidates from running.
“This decision was made based on failure to meet all of the candidacy requirements,” said EFC Chair McKenna Johnson in an email. “EFC has never faced a situation regarding a tardy petition.”
Despite being unable to run, Crosby and running mate Akua Wilson — current College of Education, Criminal Justice, Human Services and Information Technology (CECH) senator — have continued to promote their campaign through social media and by holding events on campus.
Their campaign has even received celebrity endorsements from actor David Henrie and former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh.
While he is disappointed with EFC’s decision, Crosby remains undeterred in advocating for the initiatives that he thinks will benefit the student body and plans to work with the incoming administration.
“Positions and titles don’t create change, the people do,” he said. “So, for me its bigger than just the position.”
Although he understands why the committee has been so strict in following the election rules, he believes it overreached its boundaries with this decision.
“We care about the bylaws and constitutions and the rules of law that we have, but they shouldn’t be used to silence people,” Crosby said. “EFC has been a very unfortune situation, but it will never be this way again,” he added.