The University of Cincinnati (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) unanimously passed on Feb. 15 funding for the university’s upcoming Sustainability Week.
Senator At-Large Laura Neltner presented the appropriation bill for Sustainability Week, requesting $1,824.08 in funding for the event. Sustainability Week is to last for five days, from March 6 to March 10, with more than eight UC organizations participating.
“Our goals for the week are really awareness, engagement and action,” Neltner said. “So, helping students to understand what the issue of sustainability is, how they can become engaged with it in what pertains to their daily lives, and then finally to act on this new information that they have about how they can get involved.”
As for sustainable food, there will be a locally sourced vegan food truck at the event, representation from Greenacres Farm, an organic local farm and the offering of free reusable produce bags. The event will also be promoting sustainable local businesses.
Students can earn one hour of volunteer service during this event by participating in collecting bags of trash around Cincinnati. There will also be a 10,000-step challenge to promote walking as an alternative and more sustainable mode of transportation. Along with these challenges, there will be a couple of giveaways.