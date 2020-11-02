Students at the University of Cincinnati (UC) can now get a ride to the polls for free this Election Day, following a vote from student leaders.
The university's Undergraduate Student Government (SG) has partnered with the California-based Bird Rides Inc., to offer students free scooter rides to the polls on Election Day. On Oct. 27, student leaders unanimously supported a bill allocating a total of $1,153 toward purchasing a maximum of 400 Bird scooter rides for students on Nov. 3.
The company is already offering riders in the United States free rides up to 30 minutes on Election Day by entering promo code VOTE2020.
"Lack of access to transportation should neither prevent nor prohibit anyone from voting," said Rebecca Hahn, Bird's chief corporate social responsibility officer, in a release. "If voting is one of our most fundamental rights as citizens, then ensuring that riders have easy access to their ballot boxes is one of our most fundamental responsibilities as mobility providers."
SG's bill would allow students to also get a free 30-minute return ride from the polls.
Bird has committed to deploying 50-100 Bird scooters on election day around the university's main campus for student use. The company is offering a 50% discount on return rides from the polls through a promo code only available within a three-mile radius of campus from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. SG is meeting Bird half-way to make those rides free for students.
The partnership is aimed at increasing voter turnout among the student body. According to a 2017 poll by the Pew Research Center, as many as 3% of registered voters said the main reason they did not participate in the 2016 general election resulted from transportation issues.
"We recognized that there was the need for transportation back from the polls," said Josh St. Pierre, chair of SG's Government Relations Committee.
St. Pierre said that students can use the promo code UCVOTES2020 to get their second free ride.
Along with social media campaigns, information regarding the promo is being sent out to all registered student organizations, St. Pierre said. SG will also be tabling outside the Steger Student Life Center.
"I think accessibility is a hot button issue right now for a lot of thing higher education, the civic process, all sorts of things," he said, adding that he hopes students take advantage of the free riders to turn out the vote.