The University of Cincinnati’s (UC) annual Equity and Inclusion Week will begin far earlier this year than last, with celebrations commencing on Feb. 27 and ending on March 3, thanks to a bill advocating for the measure in Undergraduate Student Government’s (SG) meeting on Feb. 8.
According to Neha Chawla, the fifth-year computer science student who will be organizing Equity and Inclusion Week this semester, there was “large, overwhelming support” for “doing a week in the spring.”
Despite the change in date, Equity and Inclusion Week will still have the festivities students expect. Chawla highlighted several events, including the “black food fest,” the “black student-athlete panel” and the “queer career panel,” among others.
With a vote of 23-0, the bill passed.
Numerous other campus organizations are planning to contribute, including the African American Cultural Resource Center (AACRC), the Women’s Center, the LGBTQ Center and ROAR, UC’s campus tour guides. Even for the groups not planning the event, Chawla said, it will be acceptable for student organizations to “come to the event and table.”
Asked by Undergraduate Student Body President Isaac Smitherman how Equity and Inclusion Week Week could support Black businesses, Chawla replied that she and her colleagues reached out to “as many local businesses we could get in contact with,” stating the goal of the week is to “showcase Black students on campus.”
The Feb. 8 meeting also included a presentation from Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS). Dr. Tara Scarborough, director of CAPS, and Keysha Alston, one of its clinical counselors, spoke to the Senate about the essential work of CAPS. Post-Covid, it's been “hard to get CAPS off the ground again,” Scarborough said, using the statement to open a conversation about a partnership between her organization and SG – specifically, by creating a new generation of student “mental health champions.”
Established in 2020, designated mental health champions are faculty and staff members “who have gone through training to learn more about supporting student, faculty, and staff mental health.”
Scarborough and Alston hoped to renew interest in this initiative, with students now eligible for the role. Both Smitherman and Treasurer Isaac Lukose asked about confidentiality, wondering if these figures are also mandated reporters.
Scarborough clarified only sexual violence and hazing are required to be reported. “They’re not mandated to report, they’re mandated care,” Scarborough said.
Alston reasserted Scarborough’s point while acknowledging the complex dynamics of the relationship between a student and a mental health adviser. “It’s tricky,” Alston said, adding it’s a “good thing to mention.”
Senator Austin Woods ended the conversation by proposing a regulated workshop for students to talk openly with CAPS. Fundamentally, Scarborough said, the goal of CAPS, and its collaborating organizations, is to “create a culture of care at the University of Cincinnati.”