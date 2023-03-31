The University of Cincinnati (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) on Wednesday swore in a new president, vice president and senators for the coming academic year at UC's Blue Ash Campus.
Speaker Aashka Raval described the meeting as historic, as it was the first time an administration was sworn in from somewhere other than the uptown campus.
The Wednesday night meeting began bittersweet, with President Isaac Smitherman leading UC's alma mater for the final time with his presidential title. His farewell ushers new President Taylor Morgan and Vice President Vu Pham.
The meeting's full agenda included the installment and welcoming of the new undergraduate president and vice president, as well as an election to fill three senator-at-large positions and the inauguration of those senators into their new positions.
Six candidates presented their campaigns, which served as their petition to fill the three vacant senator-at-large positions.
Dania Hantush, a first-year College of Allied Health Sciences student and SG secretary of the Senate.
Ritika Joshi, fourth-year computer science student and international student from India.
Thomas Strefelt, third-year political science, international affairs and interdisciplinary studies student. He also chairs the SG Committee on Governmental Relations.
Harshman Sihra, first-year interdisciplinary studies and honors student, along with working as a peer educator at UC's Student Wellness Center.
Madeline Chu, a first-year Asian studies student involved in internal marketing with the United Asian Advocates.
Kyle Eischen, a first-year psychology student and job coach for Collaboration for Employment and Education Synergy (CEES).
While Eischen could not attend the meeting due to health issues, he was among the first two candidates announced as elected along with Joshi.
Eischen ran on a platform that included providing adequate and cost-effective housing for UC students, advocating for paid internships and Advancement & Transition Services (ATS), a program to help adults of all ages with physical and intellectual disabilities reach their full potential in the world and on campus, increase their relations with SG.
Joshi, who has been involved in SG for three years, presented her campaign addressing issues like equitable access to safe exercise, which would take the initiative to address concerns of feeling unsafe in co-ed exercising environments and create more inclusivity. Her other platforms were literacy in financial training and creating an international career assistance network.
Sihra was awarded the final senator-at-large position. She and Hantush originally tied for the spot, requiring a second vote, which Sihra won. This was a first-time occurrence, according to Raval.
Sihra's platforms included:
Equity and inclusion.
Accessibility to menstrual products, including being placed in all bathrooms.
A proposal to install a Plan B vending machine on campus.
Sihra also proposed an outreach plan to get the student body more involved with SG, suggesting surveys and polls on social media to interact with more people. A final point Sihra emphasized was diversity and representation in SG.
The eight newly sworn-in senators-at-large include Jessie Hudgens, Justin Pappachan, Asmaa Yazid, Yanet Hailemariam, Keoni Salvadore, Harshman Sihra, Ritika Joshi and Kyle Eischen.
After all was said and done, the meeting ended with emotional goodbyes from Smitherman and Martinez, along with departing senators-at-large.
Martinez broke into tears as she expressed her gratitude to the members of SG. "I'm not great with words, but I have been with this organization for four years. I love it. I had a really, really great time."
"For those who aren't graduating, I'm really excited for what you're going to do for Student Government next year," Smitherman said. "For all that are graduating, we're going to kill it in the real world. It's been an honor to be in this position, to just be able to learn and grow with all of you."