The University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) is working with officials to offer meal packages to quarantined students in an effort to reduce unexpected costs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
During a March 3 meeting, senators unanimously approved an allocation of $8,910 to purchase 54 meal packages for students in quarantine or isolation on campus who don’t have a meal plan.
Students living in apartment-style housing on campus are not required to have a meal plan. However, those without a meal plan who are placed into quarantine or isolation on campus have to pay for food from Food Services or through a delivery service. That can cost students upward of $150.
“This is obviously putting a huge financial burden on students,” Student Body President Logan Lindsay said, adding the funding will provide meals through the end of June.
“I think this is a really good idea,” said Student Body President-elect April Gable, who is also a resident advisor. “A lot of my students that had contact with COVID or had to be isolated really had a difficult time when it came to trying to figure out if they could handle the financial burden of it.”
SG will be billed monthly by the university for the meal packages, Lindsay said. At the end of the initiative’s funding period, any remaining amount of the $8,910 can be put back into other programs or initiatives, he added.
Lindsay also noted that only a small number of students have actually been put in the position of needing to purchase their meals through Food Services since last Spring.
Senator Kai Dragomir questioned whether the initiative is needed given the university’s recent intention of bringing more in-person learning and activities for the fall semester.
Lindsay disagreed, adding the initiative is ready for immediate launch following its approval from senators.
New daily coronavirus cases have been on the decline both nationally and statewide, according to public health data. Though experts caution that recent spikes in new cases are still higher than those recorded during the beginning of the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the U.S. currently has an average of more than 60,000 new cases daily.
UC President Neville Pinto, attributed the university’s decision to increase in-person and on-campus activity to the successful distribution of vaccines nationwide.
President Joseph Biden recently said during a press conference that the federal government will have enough vaccines to inoculate every American adult by the end of May.
New cases at UC are also down significantly from their peak in November, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.
“Like our students, we are eager to get back to more in-person activity. We yearn to see our campus bustling again,” Pinto said in a March 5 email to students.