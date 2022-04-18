Priti Vitankar will take the helm as the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Undergraduate Student Government’s (SG) new senator-at-large after a special election last week.
Vitankar was one of only four candidates for the office. Each delivered a three-minute speech about themselves, their platform and their vision for UC and SG in the Senate room at Tangeman University Center.
Other contenders included Preet Khimasia, the former campaign manager for Baddam/Luckose Preet Khimasia; Trenton Stern, former Election Facilitation Committee member; and Zulqarnayan Hossain, secretary of the Senate.
After the candidates delivered their speeches, an executive session began, and the candidates left the room. As they anxiously waited outside, discussing religion, politics and job applications, SG deliberated for about an hour.
Although Vitankar won, the outcome was close, according to Speaker of the Senate Aaskha Raval. “The vote was a closed ballot, so the results cannot be disclosed publicly,” said President Issac Smitherman when asked for specific results.
Vitankar’s platform was well-rounded, with three major proposals: Transportation, equity and inclusion, and mental health.
On transportation, Vitankar intends to advocate for re-opening Nightride, restarting the defunct Gest Cart Initiative and implementing accessibility maps across campus. When asked by a Senator about whether such policies would cause an unsustainable amount of financial strain on UC, Vitankar responded: “I’m very flexible to finding other resources.”
Mental health was another topic Vitankar emphasized, calling for creating a mental wellness tab on SG’s website that would compile all mental health resources at UC and increase support for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS). “These resources are all over the place,” Vitankar said when asked why a website dedicated to mental health resources was necessary. “And make it difficult for people to get information.”
Finally, Vitankar spoke about equality and inclusivity, specifically how the career fair could be improved. Vitankar suggested making it known which companies hire non-citizens, explaining that “this would be a very feasible way to go.” When asked why these initiatives were important to her, Vitankar said that each subject “affected me throughout my time at UC.”
Senator-at-large won’t be her first time in a leadership position. Vitankar is a third-year, and since her first day on campus in 2019, she has fully immersed herself in student organizations, working in the Student Government Mentorship Program, Lindner Students Association and PACE, among many others.
Vitankar believes these experiences taught her well and instilled leadership qualities she holds onto today.
“One of the biggest things I’ve learned is that everyone is different, and everybody has their strengths and their weaknesses.” Vitankar said. “It’s always important to find people’s strengths and make sure they are using that to their advantage, instead of focusing on their shortcomings.”
Still, nothing could prepare her for how she felt upon hearing she’d won the spot. Vitankar described herself as “overjoyed with happiness” and “honestly close to tears.”
“This was something I wanted ever since freshman year, and I was really proud of myself for achieving it. I am so excited to take on this role," she said.