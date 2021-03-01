Two slates running for undergraduate student body president and vice president at the University of Cincinnati (UC) were found to have violated rules governing campaigning, documents show.
Throughout last week, the Undergraduate Student Government’s (SG) Election Facilitation Committee (EFC) made rulings in seven cases in which slates were accused of violating campaign rules.
Those found in violation by EFC were the April Gable and Taylor Allgood campaign and the Akua Wilson and Gerald Crosby campaign.
While a grievance was filed alleging the Conner Herbert and Noemi Leibman campaign had violated rules prohibiting the use of “strictly neutral zones” during campaigning, the committee ultimately ruled there had been no violation, according to documents.
In each case in which a violation was found, the repercussions were relatively minor, generally prohibiting the slates from posting on their social media accounts for a period of hours.
The most extensive penalty was handed down to Gable’s slate following a unanimous ruling that her campaign had violated rules by receiving an indirect endorsement from the university’s main Instagram page, documents state.
According to EFC rules, “no athletic team, university office or university department, student organization, faculty or staff may endorse a nominee.”
In the university’s post, Gable is shown giving prospective students a tour of campus, according to documents.
During a Feb. 22 grievance hearing, Herbert said the exposure from that post was an unfair advantage, given that the university’s post was later reposted to Gable’s personal account and then to the account of her campaign.
Leibman, Herbert’s running mate, added the endorsement was especially unfair since this year's campaigning is completely virtual.
In response to the allegations, Gable told EFC she was unaware the university was going to post the photo to its social media account, adding her campaign was not mentioned in the original post.
Allgood, the vice-presidential candidate, said the university is an “equal opportunity poster” and claimed no rule had been violated when Gable reposted to her personal account.
The committee ultimately ruled that the Gable campaign had to suspend social media activity for 12 hours and ask the university to remove the posts in question, documents state.
In addition, Gable and Allgood were found in violation of EFC rules for posting campaign content on their personal social media accounts, documents state.
Documents also show the Wilson campaign was forced to suspend social media activity for four hours after it was found she and Crosby had posted campaign materials on their personal accounts.
In another complaint, the Wilson campaign was alleged as having a follower on Instagram before the start of campaigning. EFC ruled the campaign violated the rules but voted to not levy any repercussions, according to documents.
Voting for student body president and vice president is being held on Canopy and lasts from March 1 – 5.